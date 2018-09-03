‘Spheres’ Producer Atlas V Sets ‘Gloomy Eyes,’ ‘Crusoe,’ ‘Fortune’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
A still image from SPHERES: Songs of Spacetime by Eliza McNitt, an official selection of the New Frontier VR Experiences program at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
CREDIT: Courtesy of CityLights

Atlas V, the Paris-based VR powerhouse whose “Spheres” and “Battlescar” are playing at the Venice Film Festival, is developing and producing several new projects with international talent, including “Gloomy Eyes,” “Crusoe” and “Fortune.”

“Gloomy Eyes” is a real-time animated VR series directed by Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado, the duo behind the 2012 animated short “Shave It.” Set in 1983, “Gloomy Eyes” centers on a zombie who is an outlaw and has access to things humans don’t see or understand. In his world, zombies have been around for almost a decade but are being hunted down and hiding in the forest. The three-part series is being produced by Atlas V, 3DAR and Arte.

“Crusoe” is being developed by Jalil Lespert, the director of “Yves Saint Laurent” and “Versailles,” and Pierre Zandrowicz, who previously helmed “I, Philip.” A re-imagining of the classic tale of Robinson Crusoe, the room-scale experience follows an exile into a spiritual and poetic world where the user interacts with others. “Crusoe” is being produced by Atlas V, Film France and Onze Cinq.

“Fortune” is a documentary series in augmented reality that will be directed by Brett Gaylor, whose credits include “RiP: A Remix Manifesto,” about copyright issues in the information age. “Fortune” will explore in a playful and modern way what lies behind currencies and the power of money in our society. “Fortune” is produced by Atlas V, Arte and Canada’s NFB.

Related

Atlas is also developing “Destiny,” a VR documentary to be directed by Andres Jarach (“El Gaucho”), about a kid who doesn’t like to eat but who grows up to become the famous chef Pierre Gagnaire.

All these projects are being backed by France’s National Film Board (CNC).

Altas’ production slate also includes Jan Kounen’s mystical experience, “Ayahuasca,” as well as Clement Deneux’s “Untold Stories,” a documentary series being produced with the BBC and Arte, which will feature well-known directors exploring passion projects that never got made.

Atlas V is attending Venice with Eliza McNitt’s “Spheres,” an interactive journey inspired by the iconic “Pale Blue Dot” image of planet Earth and exec produced by Darren Aronofsky (with the voices of Jessica Chastain, Patti Smith and Millie Bobby Brown), and “Battlescar,” an animated series narrated by Rosario Dawson, about a Puerto Rican living in New York City in the late 1970s.

All three episodes of “Spheres” are playing for the first time at a festival and are competing in Venice. “Battlescar,” which previously played at Tribeca, is screening out of competition.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Digital

  • A still image from SPHERES: Songs

    'Spheres' Producer Atlas V Sets 'Gloomy Eyes,' 'Crusoe,' 'Fortune' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Atlas V, the Paris-based VR powerhouse whose “Spheres” and “Battlescar” are playing at the Venice Film Festival, is developing and producing several new projects with international talent, including “Gloomy Eyes,” “Crusoe” and “Fortune.” “Gloomy Eyes” is a real-time animated VR series directed by Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado, the duo behind the 2012 animated short […]

  • Alberto Barbera'The Aspern Papers' photocall, 75th

    European Arthouse Entity Blasts Venice Chief Alberto Barbera For Pro-Netflix Stance

    Atlas V, the Paris-based VR powerhouse whose “Spheres” and “Battlescar” are playing at the Venice Film Festival, is developing and producing several new projects with international talent, including “Gloomy Eyes,” “Crusoe” and “Fortune.” “Gloomy Eyes” is a real-time animated VR series directed by Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado, the duo behind the 2012 animated short […]

  • Minimum usage fee is £35Mandatory Credit:

    Venice: European Auteurs Launch Plea For EU to Pass New Digital Copyright Law

    Atlas V, the Paris-based VR powerhouse whose “Spheres” and “Battlescar” are playing at the Venice Film Festival, is developing and producing several new projects with international talent, including “Gloomy Eyes,” “Crusoe” and “Fortune.” “Gloomy Eyes” is a real-time animated VR series directed by Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado, the duo behind the 2012 animated short […]

  • Francesco Carrozzini Talks Fashion's Dark Side

    Venice V/R: Francesco Carrozzini Talks Exposing Fashion's Dark Side in 'X-Ray Fashion'

    Atlas V, the Paris-based VR powerhouse whose “Spheres” and “Battlescar” are playing at the Venice Film Festival, is developing and producing several new projects with international talent, including “Gloomy Eyes,” “Crusoe” and “Fortune.” “Gloomy Eyes” is a real-time animated VR series directed by Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado, the duo behind the 2012 animated short […]

  • iPhone Xs, Google Pixel 3 Photos

    iPhone Xs, Google Pixel 3 Make Appearance in New Leaks

    Atlas V, the Paris-based VR powerhouse whose “Spheres” and “Battlescar” are playing at the Venice Film Festival, is developing and producing several new projects with international talent, including “Gloomy Eyes,” “Crusoe” and “Fortune.” “Gloomy Eyes” is a real-time animated VR series directed by Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado, the duo behind the 2012 animated short […]

  • Coming to Netflix September 2018

    What's Coming to Netflix in September 2018

    Atlas V, the Paris-based VR powerhouse whose “Spheres” and “Battlescar” are playing at the Venice Film Festival, is developing and producing several new projects with international talent, including “Gloomy Eyes,” “Crusoe” and “Fortune.” “Gloomy Eyes” is a real-time animated VR series directed by Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado, the duo behind the 2012 animated short […]

  • Osmo Super Studio Brings Mickey Mouse

    Osmo Teams Up With Disney to Let Kids Animate Mickey

    Atlas V, the Paris-based VR powerhouse whose “Spheres” and “Battlescar” are playing at the Venice Film Festival, is developing and producing several new projects with international talent, including “Gloomy Eyes,” “Crusoe” and “Fortune.” “Gloomy Eyes” is a real-time animated VR series directed by Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado, the duo behind the 2012 animated short […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad