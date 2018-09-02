Venice V/R: Francesco Carrozzini Talks Exposing Fashion’s Dark Side in ‘X-Ray Fashion’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy JMP Verdant

Italian-born director and fashion photographer Francesco Carrozzini is known on the festival circuit for “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” the doc he made about his mother, the late, influential editor of Italian Vogue Franca Sozzani, which world-premiered in Venice in 2016. He’s back on the Lido this year with “X-Ray Fashion,” a cinematic VR experience that guides the viewer through different stages of garment production: from cotton farm to sweatshop, and from catwalk to consumer purchase to the afterlife of the garment. The piece, which is in the Venice VR competition, packs a powerful punch in exposing the dark side of the fashion industry which, it claims, is responsible for 20% of global wastewater and 10% of global carbon emissions and is linked to human rights violations. Carrozzini spoke to Variety about about the challenge of conveying this in an immersive way to make people think about the inherent consequences of the clothes they wear.

How did the project originate?

Giulia Camilla Braga from the World Bank and Connect for Climate called me to tell me about the winning project of their contest to incentivize young VR creators … I knew almost nothing about VR, but the story of course spoke to me; to my past and my present, because it talks about certain darker sides of an industry that fed me for a long time.

Related

How aware were you of these topics?

To be honest with you, not as much as I should have. I read the project and I realized that it takes 10,000 liters of water to make a pair of jeans. I don’t think many people know that. I felt bad; it was a bit of a punch.

How did you approach the VR aspect?

The difference between film and VR is the manipulation of space vs. time, because, really, VR is like directing theater. It’s not like directing film. And it’s like putting your audience on the stage. So it’s really the opposite concept of what my job so far has been with film. It’s such a counter-intuitive process for a filmmaker; but in the end it’s storytelling so you just have to find a way to tell the story.

Would you say this piece is a call to action?

Absolutely. It’s not just about the dark side of the fashion industry, but about what we can do to change it. Immersing people in a sweatshop in the middle of India, and in other situations while you acquire this information I hope can make it a pretty powerful emotional experience. The fact that you can almost live the experience is really the power of VR right now.

 

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Digital

  • Francesco Carrozzini Talks Fashion's Dark Side

    Venice V/R: Francesco Carrozzini Talks Exposing Fashion's Dark Side in 'X-Ray Fashion'

    Italian-born director and fashion photographer Francesco Carrozzini is known on the festival circuit for “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” the doc he made about his mother, the late, influential editor of Italian Vogue Franca Sozzani, which world-premiered in Venice in 2016. He’s back on the Lido this year with “X-Ray Fashion,” a cinematic VR experience that guides […]

  • iPhone Xs, Google Pixel 3 Photos

    iPhone Xs, Google Pixel 3 Make Appearance in New Leaks

    Italian-born director and fashion photographer Francesco Carrozzini is known on the festival circuit for “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” the doc he made about his mother, the late, influential editor of Italian Vogue Franca Sozzani, which world-premiered in Venice in 2016. He’s back on the Lido this year with “X-Ray Fashion,” a cinematic VR experience that guides […]

  • Coming to Netflix September 2018

    What's Coming to Netflix in September 2018

    Italian-born director and fashion photographer Francesco Carrozzini is known on the festival circuit for “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” the doc he made about his mother, the late, influential editor of Italian Vogue Franca Sozzani, which world-premiered in Venice in 2016. He’s back on the Lido this year with “X-Ray Fashion,” a cinematic VR experience that guides […]

  • Osmo Super Studio Brings Mickey Mouse

    Osmo Teams Up With Disney to Let Kids Animate Mickey

    Italian-born director and fashion photographer Francesco Carrozzini is known on the festival circuit for “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” the doc he made about his mother, the late, influential editor of Italian Vogue Franca Sozzani, which world-premiered in Venice in 2016. He’s back on the Lido this year with “X-Ray Fashion,” a cinematic VR experience that guides […]

  • Apple iPhone 2018 Event Scheduled for

    Apple to Introduce Next iPhone on Sept. 12

    Italian-born director and fashion photographer Francesco Carrozzini is known on the festival circuit for “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” the doc he made about his mother, the late, influential editor of Italian Vogue Franca Sozzani, which world-premiered in Venice in 2016. He’s back on the Lido this year with “X-Ray Fashion,” a cinematic VR experience that guides […]

  • Snapchat Context Cards

    Anti-Semitic Vandals Deface Maps in Snapchat, Weather Channel Apps

    Italian-born director and fashion photographer Francesco Carrozzini is known on the festival circuit for “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” the doc he made about his mother, the late, influential editor of Italian Vogue Franca Sozzani, which world-premiered in Venice in 2016. He’s back on the Lido this year with “X-Ray Fashion,” a cinematic VR experience that guides […]

  • Phil Wiser, CBS Chief Technology OfficerPhoto:

    CBS Corp. Names Hearst, Sony Alum Philip Wiser as Chief Technology Officer

    Italian-born director and fashion photographer Francesco Carrozzini is known on the festival circuit for “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” the doc he made about his mother, the late, influential editor of Italian Vogue Franca Sozzani, which world-premiered in Venice in 2016. He’s back on the Lido this year with “X-Ray Fashion,” a cinematic VR experience that guides […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad