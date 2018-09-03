European Arthouse Entity Blasts Venice Chief Alberto Barbera For Pro-Netflix Stance

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alberto Barbera'The Aspern Papers' photocall, 75th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 30 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Awakening/REX/Shutterstock

In the latest salvo against Netflix from the European arthouse community the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) has lashed out against Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera for having Netflix titles screening in competition.

CICAE in a statement issued on Monday blasted Barbera for taking a different attitude than Cannes which earlier this year banned Netflix movies from competition since the streaming giant could not guarantee that they would be shown in French cinemas. 

The three Netflix movies competing in Venice that CICAE is up in arms about are Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,”  “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” by the Coen brothers, and Italian director Alessio Cremonini’s police brutality drama “On My Skin.”

CICAE claimed their presence in the Venice competition “encourages practices that endanger an important sector of the film industry,” the statement said, adding that “cinema and television are different mediums” and also that “cinematic films are made to be seen according to high-quality standards on the big screen.”

Actually it has surfaced during the festival, where these movies have already screened, that all three will be getting theatrical releases, as Netflix revises its distribution patterns, though the streamer is still keeping distribution details under wraps.

Speaking to Variety earlier this summer about his decision to take a different approach vis-a-vis Netflix than Cannes topper Thierry Frémaux, Barbera said he did not think “there can be any form of prejudice towards industry players that we [as festival directors] have to deal with” adding that he did not think festival directors “have a role to play as mediators regarding changes in the market, nor as censors.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Film

  • First Man

    How Neil Armstrong Biopic 'First Man' Achieved Lift-Off

    In the latest salvo against Netflix from the European arthouse community the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) has lashed out against Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera for having Netflix titles screening in competition. CICAE in a statement issued on Monday blasted Barbera for taking a different attitude than Cannes which earlier this […]

  • Alberto Barbera'The Aspern Papers' photocall, 75th

    European Arthouse Entity Blasts Venice Chief Alberto Barbera For Pro-Netflix Stance

    In the latest salvo against Netflix from the European arthouse community the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) has lashed out against Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera for having Netflix titles screening in competition. CICAE in a statement issued on Monday blasted Barbera for taking a different attitude than Cannes which earlier this […]

  • Remagine Ventures Invests in AI Analytics

    Sky, ProSieben-Backed Remagine Invests in AI Analytics Firm Vault (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the latest salvo against Netflix from the European arthouse community the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) has lashed out against Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera for having Netflix titles screening in competition. CICAE in a statement issued on Monday blasted Barbera for taking a different attitude than Cannes which earlier this […]

  • 'Sunset' Review: A Disappointing Follow-up to

    Venice Film Review: 'Sunset'

    In the latest salvo against Netflix from the European arthouse community the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) has lashed out against Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera for having Netflix titles screening in competition. CICAE in a statement issued on Monday blasted Barbera for taking a different attitude than Cannes which earlier this […]

  • Minimum usage fee is £35Mandatory Credit:

    Venice: European Auteurs Launch Plea For EU to Pass New Digital Copyright Law

    In the latest salvo against Netflix from the European arthouse community the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) has lashed out against Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera for having Netflix titles screening in competition. CICAE in a statement issued on Monday blasted Barbera for taking a different attitude than Cannes which earlier this […]

  • Hugh Jackman stars in Columbia Pictures'

    Telluride Film Review: Hugh Jackman in 'The Front Runner'

    In the latest salvo against Netflix from the European arthouse community the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) has lashed out against Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera for having Netflix titles screening in competition. CICAE in a statement issued on Monday blasted Barbera for taking a different attitude than Cannes which earlier this […]

  • Liverpool Film Studio Site Hit by

    Fire Damages Iconic Liverpool Site Set for New Film and TV Studio

    In the latest salvo against Netflix from the European arthouse community the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) has lashed out against Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera for having Netflix titles screening in competition. CICAE in a statement issued on Monday blasted Barbera for taking a different attitude than Cannes which earlier this […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad