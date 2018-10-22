Skydance Media Hires Former Warner Bros. Executive Jun Oh

Veteran executive Jun Oh has joined David Ellison’s Skydance Media as head of theatrical and interactive business and legal affairs.

In the newly created role, Oh is responsible for all business and legal affairs related to both feature film development and production and interactive and emerging gaming platforms on a global basis. He will report to Jesse Sisgold, president and chief operating officer of Skydance Media.

“Jun is an extraordinary executive and accomplished dealmaker and we’re thrilled to welcome him into the leadership team at Skydance,” Sisgold said in a statement. “His wealth of experience will be invaluable as we pursue our ambitious film and interactive slates — we cannot imagine a better person to partner with in order to build on our continued success.”

Oh joined Global Road Entertainment in April and served as president of business and legal affairs before the company was taken over by its bankers in August. Prior to Global Road, Oh worked at Warner Bros. Entertainment, where he rose to senior VP of business affairs for Warner Bros. Pictures. There, he was responsible for negotiating development, production, co-financing, distribution and other deals for such titles as “Dunkirk,” Ocean’s 8,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and the upcoming “Aquaman.”

Previously, Oh was the head of business and legal affairs for Warner Independent Pictures, where he worked on deals for “Slumdog Millionaire,” among other titles. He began his entertainment career at the Walt Disney Company in the business and legal affairs group.

Skydance, best known for producing the “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” movies, has a first-look deal with Paramount. It launched its animation division last year and formed a multi-year partnership with Madrid-based Ilion Animation Studios.