PlayStation Network Finally Allows Name Changes, First One’s Free

PlayStation Network Online is rolling out the ability to change names using the PlayStation 4 as part of a beta next month with full support hitting next year, PlayStation announced Wednesday. The first change will be free, changes after that will be $10 a pop, though PlayStation Plus members will only pay $5.
The PSN Online ID Change feature is rolling out as a beta as part of the PlayStation Preview Program. When you change your online ID, you will have the option to display your previous ID with your new ID, so your friends can recognize you. Once you decide to display your old ID or not, you won’t be able to adjust this after completing the online ID change process.
Changes to online ID can be made through the Settings menu or via the Profile page of your PS4 and there may still be some issues with some games, according to today’s PlayStation blog post.
“This feature is compatible with PS4 games originally published after April 1, 2018, and a large majority of the most-played PS4 games that were released before this date. However, please note not all games and applications for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems are guaranteed to support the online ID change, and users may occasionally encounter issues or errors in certain games. If for any reason you experience issues after changing your ID, you can revert back to your original ID for free at any time (you will only be able to revert once during the preview program). Reverting back to an old ID will resolve most issues caused by the ID change. In addition, when this feature officially launches, a list of compatible games published before April 1, 2018, will be provided on PlayStation.com for reference before you make a change.”