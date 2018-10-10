PlayStation Network Finally Allows Name Changes, First One’s Free

PlayStation Network Online is rolling out the ability to change names using the PlayStation 4 as part of a beta next month with full support hitting next year, PlayStation announced Wednesday. The first change will be free, changes after that will be $10 a pop, though PlayStation Plus members will only pay $5.

The PSN Online ID Change feature is rolling out as a beta as part of the PlayStation Preview Program. When you change your online ID, you will have the option to display your previous ID with your new ID, so your friends can recognize you. Once you decide to display your old ID or not, you won’t be able to adjust this after completing the online ID change process.

Changes to online ID can be made through the Settings menu or via the Profile page of your PS4 and there may still be some issues with some games, according to today’s PlayStation blog post.