2018 Streamy Awards Nominations Unveiled, YouTube Signs as Sponsor

Todd Spangler

streamy awards

The nominations are out for the 8th Annual Streamy Awards — recognizing the best creators, content and marketing in online video, and YouTube has inked a deal to be the official presenting sponsor and global distribution partner for the 2018 edition.

This year’s list of Streamys contenders include Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, a top “Fortnite” player and the first gamer to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine, who has four nominations. Other nominees include David Dobrik, Casey Neistat, Kevin Durant, Kevin Hart, Marshmello, Shay Mitchell, Lilly Singh, Shane Dawson, Jaden Smith and YouTube’s original series “Escape the Night” with Joey Graceffa.

The 8th Annual Streamy Awards, are set to take place on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The kudocast will stream live on YouTube at youtube.com/streamys. The awards are run by Dick Clark Prods. and trade publication Tubefilter.

With the 2017 Streamys, the awards program eliminated gender-specific categories. This year, women led the list of contenders in the comedy category and men represented the majority of the nominees in beauty.

Streamy Awards nominees and winners are determined by an industry panel of of creators, executives and other online-video experts. Starting Oct. 8 and leading up to the awards show, fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominees in the two audience choice categories: Creator of the Year, presented by YouTube, and Show of the Year.

The 8th Annual Streamy Awards is executive produced by Dick Clark Prods.’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos and Alexi Mazareas as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen. Michael Nieporent is producer.

Here’s the full list of 8th Annual Streamy Awards nominees:

Audience Choice: Creator of the Year presented by YouTube

  • Andrei Terbea
  • Casey Neistat
  • David Dobrik
  • Dolan Twins
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Gabbie Hanna
  • Liza Koshy
  • Ninja
  • Shane Dawson
  • Safiya Nygaard

Audience Choice: Show of the Year

  • Blippi
  • Escape the Night
  • F2 Finding Football
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • The Philip DeFranco Show
  • REACT
  • Rooster Teeth
  • The Try Guys
  • Yappie
  • The Young Turks

OVERALL CATEGORIES

Action or Sci-Fi

  • ATROPA
  • Day 5
  • Lifeline
  • The Look-See
  • Two-Sentence Horror Stories

Animated

  • Andrei Terbea
  • Bravest Warriors
  • Jaiden Animations
  • storybooth
  • TheOdd1sOut

Breakout Creator

  • Bretman Rock
  • Dobre Brothers
  • Elle Mills
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Ninja

Comedy

  • Brandon Rogers
  • Hannah Stocking
  • Jenna Marbles
  • Jack Douglass
  • Lilly Singh

Documentary

  • 60 Second Docs
  • Extraordinary People
  • MEL Films
  • The Mortified Guide
  • Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”

First Person

  • Alex Wassabi
  • Casey Neistat
  • David Dobrik
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Gabbie Hanna

Immersive

  • Comic Book Portal – CyreneQ
  • Find Me – BlackBoxTV
  • Life Support – Taryn Southern
  • Tiny Tank – SoKrispyMedia
  • Welcome to Everlock – Escape the Night

International

  • Alex French Guy Cooking (France)
  • Calle y Poché (Colombia)
  • Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
  • Pautips (Colombia)
  • Sebastián Villalobos (Colombia)

SERIES CATEGORIES

Comedy Series

  • Anime Crimes Division
  • Escape the Night
  • Grown
  • Liza on Demand
  • Rhett & Link’s Buddy System

Drama Series

  • Caught
  • Chicken Girls
  • Giants
  • Simi Valley
  • Youth & Consequences

Indie Series

  • Brujos
  • Lovers Divided
  • the T
  • Twenty The Webseries
  • Yappie

Non-Fiction Series

  • Hot Ones
  • I Have A Secret
  • MK ULTRA
  • Red Table Talk
  • Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams

SUBJECT CATEGORIES

Beauty

  • Huda Kattan
  • James Charles
  • Jeffree Star
  • PatrickStarrr
  • Safiya Nygaard

Dance

  • 1MILLION Dance Studio
  • Dytto
  • Kaycee Rice
  • Kyle Hanagami
  • Matt Steffanina

Fashion

  • Cheap Thrills with Tabasko Sweet
  • IAMKARENO
  • Koleen Diaz
  • Niki and Gabi
  • TheNotoriousKIA

Food

  • Binging with Babish
  • Cooking with Marshmello
  • Gourmet Makes
  • The Icing Artist
  • Worth It

Gaming

  • FaZe Clan
  • Markiplier
  • Ninja
  • PrestonPlayz
  • Typical Gamer

Health and Wellness

  • Buff Dudes
  • Doctor Mike
  • How to ADHD
  • Jay Shetty
  • Kati Morton

Kids and Family

  • Blippi
  • Collins Key
  • ChuChu TV
  • Guava Juice
  • Ryan ToysReview

Lifestyle

  • Brooklyn and Bailey
  • Eva Gutowski
  • Jess and Gabriel
  • Merrell Twins
  • Mr. Kate

News

  • AM to DM by BuzzFeed News
  • The Breakdown
  • NowThis News
  • The Philip DeFranco Show
  • The Young Turks

Pop Culture

  • Do They Know It?
  • Game Theory
  • Sneaker Shopping
  • Super Carlin Brothers
  • Vogue’s 73 Questions

Science or Education

  • AsapSCIENCE
  • The King of Random
  • Mark Rober
  • Marques Brownlee
  • Nas Daily

Sports

  • Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls”
  • Donut Media
  • F2 Finding Football
  • Kevin Durant
  • WWE Mixed Match Challenge

SOCIAL VIDEO CATEGORIES

Live Streamer

  • Critical Role
  • Myth
  • NICKMERCS
  • Ninja
  • Pokimane

Storyteller

  • Amanda Cerny
  • Gabbie Hanna
  • Jeffree Star
  • Shay Mitchell
  • Tana Mongeau

MUSIC CATEGORIES

Breakthrough Artist

  • Big Shaq
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Jaden Smith
  • Marshmello
  • Two Feet

Cover Song

  • Greta Van Fleet – “Rolling In The Deep” (Adele)
  • James Bay – “Delicate” (Taylor Swift)
  • Leroy Sanchez – “Havana” (Camila Cabello)
  • Morgan Saint – “Thru Your Phone” (Cardi B)
  • Walk off the Earth – “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5)

PODCAST

  • Couples Therapy with Candice & Casey
  • Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link
  • H3 Podcast
  • Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig
  • VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

PERFORMANCE CATEGORIES

Acting in a Comedy

  • Arden Rose – Mr. Student Body President
  • Liza Koshy – Liza on Demand
  • Melvin Gregg – God’s Son
  • Nate Contreras – Cheap Thrills with Tabasko Sweet
  • SungWon Cho – Anime Crimes Division

Acting in a Drama

  • Anna Akana – Youth & Consequences
  • Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls
  • DeStorm Power – Caught
  • James Bland – Giants
  • Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape

Collaboration

  • David Dobrik and Jennifer Lopez – FEAR BOX Challenge
  • Kandee Johnson and Kim Kardashian – Princess Jasmine Transformation
  • Lilly Singh and Will Smith – How To Speak Internet 101
  • Miranda Sings and Sofie Dossi – Becoming A Contortionist!
  • Shane Dawson and Molly Burke – Switching Lives With A Blind Person

Ensemble Cast

  • Caught
  • David’s Vlog
  • Escape the Night
  • Ladylike
  • The Try Guys

CRAFT CATEGORIES

Cinematography

  • Adam Tash – The Super Slow Show
  • Casey Neistat – Casey Neistat
  • Eric Foster, Kyle LaBrache, and Maris Lidaka – Paper Tigers
  • Greg Cotten – ATROPA
  • Joe Sabia – Vogue’s 73 Questions

Costume Design

  • Brandon Rogers – Magic Funhouse
  • Jennifer Newman – Miss 2059
  • Jessica Margolis – Lindsey Stirling
  • Kendal Carse, Andrea Hegedus, Olivia Hines, Soseh Keshishyan, Kaysie Lee, and Megan Myers – Escape the Night
  • Ron Leaman – Automata

Directing

  • David Dobrik – David’s Vlog
  • Hazel Hayes – PrankMe
  • Jack Ferry – Mr. Student Body President
  • Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape
  • Wesley Armstrong – Couples Night

Editing

  • Lee Black, Ronnie Edwards, Alexander Sedgewick, Daniel Seibert, and Thomas Torbergsen – Game Theory
  • Casey Neistat – Casey Neistat
  • Emma Chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain
  • Shane Dawson and Andrew Siwicki – Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”
  • TJ Nordaker and Kevin Williamsen – Honest Trailers

Visual and Special Effects

  • Jody Steel – Body Art with Jody Steel
  • Sam Wickert – SoKrispyMedia
  • Tobias Richter and Ryan Wieber – ATROPA
  • Tony E. Valenzuela – Find Me
  • Zach King – Zach King

Writing

  • Deja Harrell – Seeds
  • DeStorm Power – Caught
  • Ezra Ani – Pillow Talk
  • Melvin Gregg – God’s Son
  • Ry Doon, Luke Flipp, and Marion Webb – The Lab Ratz

SOCIAL GOOD CATEGORIES

Campaign

  • Extra Life, Team Rooster Teeth – Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
  • MTV – Parkland Response
  • YouTube Creators for Change

Creator

  • Mike Rowe
  • Molly Burke
  • Shalom Blac

Company or Brand

  • The Dodo
  • GoFundMe
  • Walgreens, Red Nose Day

Nonprofit or NGO

  • Peacemaker Corps Association – Peace in the Streets
  • Special Books by Special Kids
  • Thirst Project

Uniter Award

  • One Million Acts of Good – Ellen DeGeneres – Cheerios

Legacy Award

  • Tyler Oakley

BRAND CATEGORIES

Branded Content: Series

  • Guilty Party – AT&T
  • Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend – Lyft
  • Snoop Dogg’s Hot Box Office – Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox

Branded Content: Video

  • The Dodo x Samsung Galaxy S9 Slow-Mo – Samsung
  • Sponsoring “Olympians” – Planet Fitness
  • Upside Down Cooking Challenge: Giant Burrito – Glad

Emerging Platform

  • Alaska Airlines GIPHY Brand Channel – GIPHY
  • Hey Google, Play… – Google Home
  • Sissy That Bot, RuPaul’s Drag Race – Facebook Messenger

Influencer Campaign

  • New Year, New Me | Rudy Mancuso & Stephen Curry – Brita
  • NYE with Planet Fitness and Doug the Pug – Planet Fitness
  • Seize the Awkward – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, The JED Foundation

————-

