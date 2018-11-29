×
Russo Brothers’ Netflix Original Feature ‘Dhaka’ Wraps in India

Feature debutant, Sam Hargrave has wrapped the India schedule of Netflix Original action adventure film “Dhaka.” The film shot at Ahmedabad and Mumbai locations and will now move on to Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand.

Stars include Chris Hemsworth (“Avengers: Infinity War”,) David Harbour (“Stranger Things”,) Golshifteh Farahani (“Girls Of The Sun”,) Manoj Bajpayee (“Bhonsle”,) Randeep Hooda (“Highway”,) Priyanshu Painyuli (“Once Again”) and debutant Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Based on a script by Joe Russo (“Captain America: Civil War”), the film follows a young boy caught in a war between drug lords and a mercenary who comes to his rescue.

Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca are producing for their AGBO Films outfit, with Ari Costa as executive producer. Hemsworth is producing for Ben Grayson (“Lair Of The Sawfish”) co-producing for Thematic Entertainment, with Eric Gitter (“Atomic Blonde”), Patrick Newall (“Anon”) also serving as producers.

“We’re excited to make a film that hopefully speaks to a wide range of audiences – a gritty, character-driven action movie with a lot of heart,” Hargrave said. Hargrave has worked on several films as a second unit director, including “Deadpool 2” and “The Accountant.”

“India has provided incredibly beautiful backdrops that have added to the intricacies of our production,” said Anthony and Joe Russo. Production will finish in late February 2019.

