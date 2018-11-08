You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Asian Content to Benefit From Netflix as First Global TV Network, Says Reed Hastings

Reed Hastings
CREDIT: Guillaume Horcajuelo / Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says the global streaming giant has become the world’s first “global television network.” “That is the beginning of very positive transformative force,” he said, and will help Asian content and talent reach wider, new audiences.

Hastings touted the advantages of global sharing, and personalization. “There has never been a global TV network until now,” Hastings said. “We saw Singaporean movie ‘Shirkers’ at Sundance. Now we are building the audience for that.” Other shows are conceived as content for the world market. “‘Kingdom’ is a big Korean show designed for the global market,” he said.

Hastings’ emphasis on Asian content was endorsed by Ted Sarandos, chief content officer. “Asian big screen talent such as Bae Doo-na and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are working for us,” said Sarandos.

The global streaming giant is poised to unveil a substantially expanded slate of new content on Asian themes or produced in Asia. The slate is expected to include 17 new original shows from Japan, India, Thailand and a Chinese-language series from Taiwan.

High profile Western talent expected to attend Netflix’s huge trade and consumer event in Singapore on Thursday include” Robin Wright, Michael Pena, Andy Serkis and Diego Luna. The slick and noisy event is intended to show that Netflix is filling out its original production slate in a region where it has yet to gain the kind of market leadership that it has in North America and Europe.

  Reed Hastings

    Asian Content to Benefit From Netflix as First Global TV Network, Says Reed Hastings

  Sergio Gutierrez Sanchez

    Netflix Orders 'Alma,' From 'The Orphanage,' 'Marrowbone's' Sergio G. Sánchez

  Kris Wu and Ariana Grande

    Kris Wu's iTunes U.S. Sales Acquired 'Fraudulently' and Won't Count Toward Charts

  Christopher Nolan - DEG Vanguard Award

    Christopher Nolan Gets DEG's Inaugural 'Vanguard' Award at 4K UHD Summit

  Roku headquarters

    Roku's Ad Business Keeps Growing Rapidly, but Q3 Results Still Made Some Investors Nervous

  Sharknado 2

    Netflix Hack Day Fall 2018: Eye-Controlled Navigation, Skip to Goriest 'Sharknado' Scenes

  Samsung's Foldable Phone Is Coming in

    Samsung to Launch Foldable Phone in 2019

