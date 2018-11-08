Asian Content to Benefit From Netflix as First Global TV Network, Says Reed Hastings

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says the global streaming giant has become the world’s first “global television network.” “That is the beginning of very positive transformative force,” he said, and will help Asian content and talent reach wider, new audiences.

Hastings touted the advantages of global sharing, and personalization. “There has never been a global TV network until now,” Hastings said. “We saw Singaporean movie ‘Shirkers’ at Sundance. Now we are building the audience for that.” Other shows are conceived as content for the world market. “‘Kingdom’ is a big Korean show designed for the global market,” he said.

Hastings’ emphasis on Asian content was endorsed by Ted Sarandos, chief content officer. “Asian big screen talent such as Bae Doo-na and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are working for us,” said Sarandos.

The global streaming giant is poised to unveil a substantially expanded slate of new content on Asian themes or produced in Asia. The slate is expected to include 17 new original shows from Japan, India, Thailand and a Chinese-language series from Taiwan.

High profile Western talent expected to attend Netflix’s huge trade and consumer event in Singapore on Thursday include” Robin Wright, Michael Pena, Andy Serkis and Diego Luna. The slick and noisy event is intended to show that Netflix is filling out its original production slate in a region where it has yet to gain the kind of market leadership that it has in North America and Europe.