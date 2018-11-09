You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Sets ‘Typewriter’ as Ghostly Goa-Set Indian Original Series

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Patrick Frater

Global streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled “Typewriter” as the latest series addition to its growing slate of Indian original content. The series is a haunted house story set in Goa.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, writer and director of “Kahaani,” the series is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters. When a new family and their attractive daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency of capturing the neighborhood ghost before it is too late.

Netflix has enjoyed early success with its local production initiatives in India, where the long-form series format is relatively new. Crime series “Sacred Games” is now in second season. The company is now readying cricket-themed drama “Selection Day,” for a Dec. 28 release.

It is also preparing a series adaptation of the “Baahubali” film and book franchise, and female empowerment story “Leila.” Emraan Hashmi is set as the lead of “Bard of Blood,” a political thriller produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production label of Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The show was revealed by Simran Sethi, India content executive, at a Netflix content showcase in Singapore. Netflix is also expected to unveil its backing for eight original films in India.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Digital

  • Netflix Sets 'Typewriter' as Goa-Set Indian

    Netflix Sets 'Typewriter' as Ghostly Goa-Set Indian Original Series

    Global streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled “Typewriter” as the latest series addition to its growing slate of Indian original content. The series is a haunted house story set in Goa. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, writer and director of “Kahaani,” the series is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of […]

  • T-Mobile TV Set-Top Box Surfaces in

    Set-Top Box for T-Mobile’s Upcoming TV Service Surfaces Online

    Global streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled “Typewriter” as the latest series addition to its growing slate of Indian original content. The series is a haunted house story set in Goa. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, writer and director of “Kahaani,” the series is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of […]

  • Disney+

    Bob Iger Talks Disney+, Hulu Plans and His Vision for Enlarged TV Studio

    Global streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled “Typewriter” as the latest series addition to its growing slate of Indian original content. The series is a haunted house story set in Goa. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, writer and director of “Kahaani,” the series is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of […]

  • HTC Vive Focus Headset Launches in

    HTC Vive Launches $599 Vive Focus Standalone VR Headset in North America, Europe

    Global streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled “Typewriter” as the latest series addition to its growing slate of Indian original content. The series is a haunted house story set in Goa. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, writer and director of “Kahaani,” the series is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of […]

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    Google Revamps Sexual-Harassment Policies After Massive Employee Protest

    Global streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled “Typewriter” as the latest series addition to its growing slate of Indian original content. The series is a haunted house story set in Goa. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, writer and director of “Kahaani,” the series is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of […]

  • Nintendo Switch Finally Gets a YouTube

    YouTube App Goes Live on Nintendo Switch

    Global streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled “Typewriter” as the latest series addition to its growing slate of Indian original content. The series is a haunted house story set in Goa. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, writer and director of “Kahaani,” the series is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of […]

  • THE VIEW - Paula Faris is

    Paula Faris to Launch Podcast on Faith for ABC News

    Global streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled “Typewriter” as the latest series addition to its growing slate of Indian original content. The series is a haunted house story set in Goa. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, writer and director of “Kahaani,” the series is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad