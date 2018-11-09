Netflix Sets ‘Typewriter’ as Ghostly Goa-Set Indian Original Series

Global streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled “Typewriter” as the latest series addition to its growing slate of Indian original content. The series is a haunted house story set in Goa.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, writer and director of “Kahaani,” the series is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters. When a new family and their attractive daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency of capturing the neighborhood ghost before it is too late.

Netflix has enjoyed early success with its local production initiatives in India, where the long-form series format is relatively new. Crime series “Sacred Games” is now in second season. The company is now readying cricket-themed drama “Selection Day,” for a Dec. 28 release.

It is also preparing a series adaptation of the “Baahubali” film and book franchise, and female empowerment story “Leila.” Emraan Hashmi is set as the lead of “Bard of Blood,” a political thriller produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production label of Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The show was revealed by Simran Sethi, India content executive, at a Netflix content showcase in Singapore. Netflix is also expected to unveil its backing for eight original films in India.