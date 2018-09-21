Netflix Gives Second Season to Indian Crime Series ‘Sacred Games’

Global streaming giant, Netflix has ordered a second season of crime series “Sacred Games.” The Hindi- and English-language show was Netflix’s first Original series made in India.

The Mumbai-set show explores the city’s web of organized crime, corruption, politics and espionage that lie beneath India’s economic renaissance, and pits a jaded cop against India’s most wanted gangster and is based on Vikram Chandra’s best-selling novel. Production is by Netflix and Phantom Films, a directors’ collective formed by Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena in 2011.

“The second season picks up from Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai. The intriguing Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde’s third father, plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season,” Netflix said. Production in India and abroad is scheduled later this year.

Kashyap will continue directing Gaitonde’s track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (“Masaan”) will take over Singh’s plot. Motwane and Varun Grover will continue their roles as showrunner and lead writer, respectively.

“We’ve been thrilled by the response to ‘Sacred Games’ from fans worldwide, and especially in India,” said Erik Barmack, VP, International Originals at Netflix.