Netflix Picks Up Korean Medical Drama Series ‘Life’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix licenses rights to Korean medial drama series "Life"
CREDIT: Choi Chang hun, Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has acquired distribution rights to Korean-produced medical drama “Life” for imminent distribution in multiple Asian territories. The show will air in the U.S. later this year.

Life” hails from Lee Su-yeon, writer of “Stranger,” a series which won the grand prize in TV at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea. It is directed by Hong Jong-chan, who previously directed “Dear My Friends.”

The medical drama tells a story about the people in a hospital who want to protect and save, and also those who want to defend what what they believe is right. Lee Dong-wook, well known for his lead part in “Goblin,” stars in “Life” as a hospital doctor, and Jo Seung-woo plays (“Stranger”) the CEO of the hospital where everything takes place.

Netflix will premiere the first four episodes of “Life” in Asia Pacific markets (excluding Japan) and English-speaking regions (excluding U.S.) on Aug. 4 at 12 a.m. PST. Episodes 5 and 6 will stream on the same day as the Korean broadcast on Aug. 6 and 7 at 9:30 a.m. PST followed by a regular weekly schedule. All other territories, excluding the U.S. and Japan, will premiere two episodes weekly on every Monday at 9:30 a.m. PST. All episodes will be available in the U.S. on Sep. 12.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • Netflix licenses rights to Korean medial

    Netflix Picks Up Korean Medical Drama Series 'Life'

    Netflix has acquired distribution rights to Korean-produced medical drama “Life” for imminent distribution in multiple Asian territories. The show will air in the U.S. later this year. “Life” hails from Lee Su-yeon, writer of “Stranger,” a series which won the grand prize in TV at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea. It is directed by […]

  • Rob Bredow; ILM; SIGGRAPH 2018; Roy

    SIGGRAPH 2018 Celebrates Past, Future With Generations Theme

    Netflix has acquired distribution rights to Korean-produced medical drama “Life” for imminent distribution in multiple Asian territories. The show will air in the U.S. later this year. “Life” hails from Lee Su-yeon, writer of “Stranger,” a series which won the grand prize in TV at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea. It is directed by […]

  • Nickelodeon Chris Young

    Nickelodeon Announces Its First TV Show Created With a Game Engine

    Netflix has acquired distribution rights to Korean-produced medical drama “Life” for imminent distribution in multiple Asian territories. The show will air in the U.S. later this year. “Life” hails from Lee Su-yeon, writer of “Stranger,” a series which won the grand prize in TV at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea. It is directed by […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris arrives at the "Rebels

    SAG-AFTRA Expands Coverage of New York Public Radio

    Netflix has acquired distribution rights to Korean-produced medical drama “Life” for imminent distribution in multiple Asian territories. The show will air in the U.S. later this year. “Life” hails from Lee Su-yeon, writer of “Stranger,” a series which won the grand prize in TV at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea. It is directed by […]

  • Sonos Shares Did Well on the

    With Its Stock Up 32%, Sonos Mastered Its IPO. Now Comes the Hard Part

    Netflix has acquired distribution rights to Korean-produced medical drama “Life” for imminent distribution in multiple Asian territories. The show will air in the U.S. later this year. “Life” hails from Lee Su-yeon, writer of “Stranger,” a series which won the grand prize in TV at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea. It is directed by […]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Group Acquires UPROXX

    Netflix has acquired distribution rights to Korean-produced medical drama “Life” for imminent distribution in multiple Asian territories. The show will air in the U.S. later this year. “Life” hails from Lee Su-yeon, writer of “Stranger,” a series which won the grand prize in TV at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea. It is directed by […]

  • Jack Ryan

    Comcast to Launch Amazon Prime Video on Xfinity TV in 2018

    Netflix has acquired distribution rights to Korean-produced medical drama “Life” for imminent distribution in multiple Asian territories. The show will air in the U.S. later this year. “Life” hails from Lee Su-yeon, writer of “Stranger,” a series which won the grand prize in TV at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea. It is directed by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad