Netflix Picks Up Korean Medical Drama Series ‘Life’

Netflix has acquired distribution rights to Korean-produced medical drama “Life” for imminent distribution in multiple Asian territories. The show will air in the U.S. later this year.

“Life” hails from Lee Su-yeon, writer of “Stranger,” a series which won the grand prize in TV at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea. It is directed by Hong Jong-chan, who previously directed “Dear My Friends.”

The medical drama tells a story about the people in a hospital who want to protect and save, and also those who want to defend what what they believe is right. Lee Dong-wook, well known for his lead part in “Goblin,” stars in “Life” as a hospital doctor, and Jo Seung-woo plays (“Stranger”) the CEO of the hospital where everything takes place.

Netflix will premiere the first four episodes of “Life” in Asia Pacific markets (excluding Japan) and English-speaking regions (excluding U.S.) on Aug. 4 at 12 a.m. PST. Episodes 5 and 6 will stream on the same day as the Korean broadcast on Aug. 6 and 7 at 9:30 a.m. PST followed by a regular weekly schedule. All other territories, excluding the U.S. and Japan, will premiere two episodes weekly on every Monday at 9:30 a.m. PST. All episodes will be available in the U.S. on Sep. 12.