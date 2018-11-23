Netflix Tunes up Korean Series ‘Hymn of Death’

Global streaming giant, Netflix has picked up 3-part Korean tragedy “Hymn of Death.” It will begin screening from next month.

The well-known story depicts Korea’s first soprano Yun Sim-deok and her genius playwright boyfriend Kim Woo-jin. The tragic romance has previously been presented in formats including films, plays, and musicals.

The latest telling, set against the backdrop of a falling country, is directed by Park Soo-jin (“The Doctors,” “Dr. Romantic”) and written by Cho Soo-jin. It stars Lee Jong-suk (“While You Were Sleeping,” “W”) as the author, and Shin Hye-sun (Still 17 and My Golden Life) as Yun.

“Hymn of Death” will be available in Korea one hour after its local broadcast on Nov. 27, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The series will be available in Asia and English-speaking territories on Dec. 14 and all other territories including Europe from Dec. 28.

Netflix has made significant inroads with Korean content. It has worked with big screen directors Bong Joon-ho (“Okja”) and Park Jong-woo (“Pandora). And it recently green-lighted a second season of period zombie thriller series “Kingdom,” ahead of the first season’s online debut in January 2019. Korea will also be one of the territories where the Netflix-produced Alfonso Cuaron movie “Roma” will get a theatrical release.