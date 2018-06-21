Netflix Shines For Lee Byun-hun Starring ‘Mr Sunshine’

Netflix has picked up multi-territory rights to Mr Sunshine, a new Korean period drama series starring Lee Byung-hun.

The show is written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Lee Eung-bok, the pair who created smash it series “Descendants of the Sun.” Production is by Hwa&Dam Pictures, one of Korea’s top drama production firms, and Studio Dragon, who teamed up with Hwa&Dam for Goblin and Bravo My Life.

Running to 24-episodes, “Mr Sunshine” will premiere exclusively on Netflix starting July 7, with episodes streaming on the same day of its Korean broadcast in the U.S. and most Asian territories. The series will then premiere in Japan on July 8, and the rest of the world on July 19.

Based in Shinmiyangyo, or the U.S. expedition to Korea in the late 19th century, Mr. Sunshine tells the story of a Korean boy born into a family of a house servant running away to board an American warship, later to return to his homeland as a U.S. marine officer. He falls in love with an aristocrat’s daughter and discovers the dark scheme to colonize the country that he once ran away from.

Lee (“G.I. Joe,” “Red 2,”) is accompanied by Kim Tae-ri The Handmaiden, who plays the aristocrat’s daughter. Other cast include Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Min-jung, and Byun Yo-han.

“We have seen so much passion for top quality Korean stories, and the pedigree of a title like ‘Mr. Sunshine’ is a significant step forward in building a strong Korean content library for our members around the world,” said Rob Roy, Netflix VP of content acquisition.