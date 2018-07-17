Netflix Picks up Kim Jee-woon’s ‘Wolf Brigade’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has acquired nearly global rights to “Illang: The Wolf Brigade,” a new action thriller from leading South Korean director Kim Jee-woon.

The film, previously also known as “Inrang” is a live action adaptation of 1999 Japanese-made animation “Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade.” Set in 2029, it follows the actions of a special forces squad set up to quell a terrorist sect which opposes the formation of a joint government between North and South Korea.

Kim, whose credits include “The Age of Shadows,” and “The Good, The Bad, The Weird,” has assembled a star cast that includes Jung Woo-sung, Han Hyo-joo, and Gang Dong-won.

The streaming giant is understood to have picked up all rights outside Korea, but it has not yet revealed a release date. Its holdback is likely to take into account both the Korean theatrical release, through Warner Bros. starting on July 25, and the film’s recent selection to play at the San Sebastian festival in September.

“Illang” was produced by Lewis Pictures on a budget reported by Korean media as $8.7 million. Production was announced in 2013, but a lensing debut was repeatedly stalled. Filming, largely in studios in Seoul, ran a lengthy eight months from August 2017 to March this year, and was accompanied by extensive VFX work.

Kim’s “Shadows,” which was selected as Korea’s foreign language Oscars contender, was also previously backed and distributed in Korea by Warner Bros.

Netflix has a growing roster of Korean films and original series. Its first Korean series, “Love Alarm,” premiered earlier this year. It recently confirmed two seasons of “Kingdom,” a period, alien series, from writer Kim Eun-hee, and Kim Seong-hun, director of hit film “Tunnel.” The company previously backed another top Korean director Bong Joon-ho in making feature “Okja” which premiered at Cannes in 2017.

