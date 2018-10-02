You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Sets Indonesian Action Film ‘The Night Comes For Us’ For October

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fantastic Fest

Global streaming service, Netflix will give a release to Indonesian action film “The Night Comes for Us,” later this month. The film stars Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, who both starred in previous Indonesian breakout action film “The Raid.”

“The Night” had its theatrical premiere last month at the Fantastic Film Festival (aka Fantastic Fest) in Austin, Texas. Netflix will release it worldwide from Oct. 19.

The story follows a former triad enforcer, and his mission to protect a young girl, while simultaneously trying to escape his former gang after his mysterious disappearance sets off a violent battle on the streets of Jakarta. Direction is by Timo Tjahjanto, one half of the upscale genre film duo known as the Mo Brothers.

The film is produced by XYZ and Merantau Films, which were both involved in “The Raid.” Other cast members include Zack Lee (“The Raid 2”), Sunny Pang (“Headshot”) and Julie Estelle (“Macabre,” “The Raid 2”).

It had previously been reported that the film was pitched to buyers during the Sundance festival in 2014 and that rights in North America had been acquired by The Weinstein Company online offshoot Radius. TWC has since imploded under the weight of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, and been acquired by Lantern Capital. The film’s release at the time was announced for 2015.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Netflix Sets Indonesian Action Film ‘The

    Netflix Sets Indonesian Action Film ‘The Night Comes For Us’ For October

    Global streaming service, Netflix will give a release to Indonesian action film “The Night Comes for Us,” later this month. The film stars Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, who both starred in previous Indonesian breakout action film “The Raid.” “The Night” had its theatrical premiere last month at the Fantastic Film Festival (aka Fantastic Fest) […]

  • Wildlife Movie Sundance

    ‘Wildlife,’ ‘The Bangle Seller’ in Competition at Mumbai Film Festival

    Global streaming service, Netflix will give a release to Indonesian action film “The Night Comes for Us,” later this month. The film stars Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, who both starred in previous Indonesian breakout action film “The Raid.” “The Night” had its theatrical premiere last month at the Fantastic Film Festival (aka Fantastic Fest) […]

  • Biblical Movie 'Elijah' in the Works

    Film News Roundup: Biblical Movie 'Elijah' in the Works With Winter State

    Global streaming service, Netflix will give a release to Indonesian action film “The Night Comes for Us,” later this month. The film stars Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, who both starred in previous Indonesian breakout action film “The Raid.” “The Night” had its theatrical premiere last month at the Fantastic Film Festival (aka Fantastic Fest) […]

  • Gene Wilder Appreciation Comic Genius Blazing

    What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in October 2018

    Global streaming service, Netflix will give a release to Indonesian action film “The Night Comes for Us,” later this month. The film stars Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, who both starred in previous Indonesian breakout action film “The Raid.” “The Night” had its theatrical premiere last month at the Fantastic Film Festival (aka Fantastic Fest) […]

  • Helen Reddy

    'Midnight Special' Musical Variety Series Getting Documentary

    Global streaming service, Netflix will give a release to Indonesian action film “The Night Comes for Us,” later this month. The film stars Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, who both starred in previous Indonesian breakout action film “The Raid.” “The Night” had its theatrical premiere last month at the Fantastic Film Festival (aka Fantastic Fest) […]

  • Ansel ElgortVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Ansel Elgort to Star in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

    Global streaming service, Netflix will give a release to Indonesian action film “The Night Comes for Us,” later this month. The film stars Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, who both starred in previous Indonesian breakout action film “The Raid.” “The Night” had its theatrical premiere last month at the Fantastic Film Festival (aka Fantastic Fest) […]

  • Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Dolittle

    'Voyage of Doctor Dolittle' With Robert Downey Jr. Pushed Back to 2020

    Global streaming service, Netflix will give a release to Indonesian action film “The Night Comes for Us,” later this month. The film stars Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, who both starred in previous Indonesian breakout action film “The Raid.” “The Night” had its theatrical premiere last month at the Fantastic Film Festival (aka Fantastic Fest) […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad