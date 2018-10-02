Netflix Sets Indonesian Action Film ‘The Night Comes For Us’ For October

Global streaming service, Netflix will give a release to Indonesian action film “The Night Comes for Us,” later this month. The film stars Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim, who both starred in previous Indonesian breakout action film “The Raid.”

“The Night” had its theatrical premiere last month at the Fantastic Film Festival (aka Fantastic Fest) in Austin, Texas. Netflix will release it worldwide from Oct. 19.

The story follows a former triad enforcer, and his mission to protect a young girl, while simultaneously trying to escape his former gang after his mysterious disappearance sets off a violent battle on the streets of Jakarta. Direction is by Timo Tjahjanto, one half of the upscale genre film duo known as the Mo Brothers.

The film is produced by XYZ and Merantau Films, which were both involved in “The Raid.” Other cast members include Zack Lee (“The Raid 2”), Sunny Pang (“Headshot”) and Julie Estelle (“Macabre,” “The Raid 2”).

It had previously been reported that the film was pitched to buyers during the Sundance festival in 2014 and that rights in North America had been acquired by The Weinstein Company online offshoot Radius. TWC has since imploded under the weight of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, and been acquired by Lantern Capital. The film’s release at the time was announced for 2015.