Netflix’s Indian Series ‘Leila’ Adds Shanker Raman, Pawan Kumar as Co-Directors

Filmmakers, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar have joined Deepa Mehta (“Fire,” “Earth”) as co-directors of upcoming Netflix series “Leila.” Mehta is also the show’s creative director.

Netflix announced the show in February this year. The 6-episode series is now in production, with Urmi Juvekar (“Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!,” “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!”) as the showrunner, and will be released in 2019.

A dystopian work of fiction set in the near future, “Leila” is the story of a mother in search of her daughter who she lost one tragic summer, 16 years earlier. The mother deals with various hardships in the course of her search, in a story of longing, faith and loss. The series is adapted from the novel of the same name by Prayaag Akbar.

Actress, Huma Qureshi i(“Gangs of Wasseypur,” “Viceroy’s House”) is set in the role of the mother. The series also stars Siddharth Suryanarayan (“Rang de Basanti”).

Netflix recently unveiled a slate of original series and feature films from India. These follow the success of its Indian series “Sacred Games.” Other titles include Goa-set haunted house tale “Typewriter,” spooky period piece “Bulbul” and “Chopsticks” about an under-confident girl who teams up with a former convict and embarks on a life-changing trip to recover a stolen car.