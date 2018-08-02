Netflix Buys China’s ‘Here to Heart’ Series

Netflix has picked up rights outside China to Chinese romantic drama TV series “Here to Heart.”

The show premiered on Hunan Satellite Television, one of China’s leading broadcast groups. Rights sales are handled by China International Television Corporation (CITVC).

Adapted from the novel of the same name, “Here To Heart” follows the dramatic love story between a man and a woman who become entangled after a ten-year separation. The former lovers, played by Hans Zhang (“Wolf Warriors 2”) and Janine Chang (“Best Time”,) struggle to overcome resentment, rebuild trust, and perhaps rekindle a love long past.

Since 2016, CITVC has secured distribution deals with Netflix totaling over 200 hours for a variety of Chinese TV series including “The Legend of Bruce Lee,” “King’s War,” “Qin Empire II,” and “Diamond Lover.”

“CITVC programs are now broadcast in multiple languages in over 100 countries, and it is our mission to share much more incredible Chinese content with the international community,” said CITV’s executive VP Shen Jianing. The company handles some 20,000 hours of Chinese-made content, and attends major sales markets including FilMart and Mipcom.

Regulatory restrictions mean that Netflix is not currently allowed to operate in mainland China. But it has licensed several of its original shows into China, notably through a sales deal with Chinese streaming firm iQIYI.