Netflix Adds ‘Long Live Brij Mohan’ From India’s Yoodlee

Streaming giant Netflix has set “Long Live Brij Mohan” (“Brij Mohan amar rahe”) as an India original film. It will be available on the service to all 130 million subscribers in 190 countries from Aug. 3.

Directed by Nikhil Bhat (“Saluun”,) the film follows the titular Brij Mohan who assumes a new identity to escape his humdrum life but ends up committing a botched murder. The cast includes Arjun Mathur (“Indian Summers”,) Nidhi Singh (“Permanent Roommates”,) and Sheetal Thakur (“Bambukat”).

“Brij Mohan” opened the South Asian International Film Festival, New York, in 2017. It is produced by Yoodlee Films, the filmmaking arm of Saregama, India’s oldest music label.

The film is part of Yoodlee’s ambitious Project 100, a plan to make 100 independent films in several Indian languages over the next five years on budgets ranging from $450,000 to $750,000.

Films on the Yoodlee slate include “Ajji,” which premiered in Busan in 2017 and is also on Netflix, “Abhi & Anu,” “Kuch Bheege Alfaaz,” “Noblemen,” “Ascharyaf#*kit,” “Music Teacher,” “Hamid,” “Axone,” “Chote Nawab,” “Chaman Bahar,” “Habbadi,” and “KD.”

In July, Netflix bowed “Sacred Games”, the service’s first India Original series. Co-directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, whose feature “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero” recently played at the Neuchatel and Bucheon fantastic film festivals, and Anurag Kashyap whose new “Husband Material” which will be a gala presentation at Toronto, the series has been widely acclaimed.