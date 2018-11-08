Netflix Unveils Five Original Anime Shows

Global streaming giant Netflix has unveiled five anime shows as exclusive original series and features. They range from spin-offs of global film properties to a Philippines-set fantasy.

“At Netflix, we have chosen to focus on high concept anime with global travel prospects,” said Taito Okiura, Netflix executive responsible for anime and based in Japan. “This is a really big commitment. And the prosperity of Netflix’s anime shows has to be aligned with the prosperity of Japanese anime generally.”

Leading the anime slate is an adaptation of “Pacific Rim,” being produced for the streamer by Legendary Entertainment (“Kong: Skull Island,” “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu”). Resuming the epic battle of Kaiju and Jeagers, the original anime series will expand upon the story of the first two live action movies and follow an idealistic teenage boy and his naive younger sister. They are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents. Craig Kyle (“Thor: Ragnarok”) and Greg Johnson (“X-Men: Evolution”) are announced as co-showrunners.

“Altered Carbon” is an anime feature, set in the same universe of the Netflix live-action sci-fi series. The live action series is currently shooting its second season through Skydance Television. The anime film, which will explore new elements of the story mythology, is written by Dai Sato (“Cowboy Bebop,” “Samurai Champloo”) and Tsukasa Kondo, with production through Japan’s Anima studio.

“Cagaster of an Insect Cage” is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the mysterious Cagaster disease turns people into giant murderous insects. The series’ story follows the struggle of a young couple to stay alive. It is directed by Koichi Chigira (“Last Exile,” “Full Metal Panic!”) and produced by animation studio: Gonzo (“Hellsing,” “Afro Samurai”).

A war-torn feudal Japan of mechs and magic is the setting for “Yasuke.” With LeSean Thomas (“The Boondocks,” “Cannon Busters”) set as creator, director and producer, the storyline features a retired ronin who must take up his sword when he is charged with the task of transporting a mysterious child who dark forces want to eliminate. It is based on an historical samurai of African origin who fought with Oda Nobunaga Grammy nominee. Flying Lotus will compose the music and be an executive producer on the show, that is produced by animation studio: MAPPA (“Yuri On Ice,” “Kakegurui”). Lakeith Stanfield will voice of the protagonist Yasuke.

“Trese” is set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans. Based on the Philippine graphic novel of the same name, by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldissimo, the story sees a woman who finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings. It is produced Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore. Executive producer is Jay Oliva (“Wonder Woman,” “The Legend of Korra”).