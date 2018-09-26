Netflix Acquires Indian Social Media Drama ‘Rajma Chawal’

Netflix will give a worldwide release to Indian drama “Rajma Chawal. The film is set to have a theatrical premiere at October’s London Film Festival, before releasing online on Nov. 30.

Set in the chaotic, vibrant Chandni Chowk area of Delhi, Rajma Chawal captures the relationship between a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son through social media, a new world for him. It is directed by Leena Yadav, who previously directed “Parched,” which played at the Toronto festival in 2015.

Netflix called it “an emotional roller-coaster, interspersing grief and the pressure of family expectations with humor, compassion and love.” Rishi Kapoor plays the role of the father, Amyra Dastur. Other cast includes Aparshakti Khurana and Anirudh Tanwar in his debut role as the son.

“’Rajma Chawal’ takes the viewer along the highs and lows of family dynamics, and we hope members around the world will relate to the story and its multi-dimensional characters. Technology and social media are changing human relationships globally,” said Swati Shetty, director, international originals and acquisitions at Netflix.

“The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us,” said Yadav.