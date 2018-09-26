You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Acquires Indian Social Media Drama ‘Rajma Chawal’

Netflix will give a worldwide release to Indian drama “Rajma Chawal. The film is set to have a theatrical premiere at October’s London Film Festival, before releasing online on Nov. 30.

Set in the chaotic, vibrant Chandni Chowk area of Delhi, Rajma Chawal captures the relationship between a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son through social media, a new world for him. It is directed by Leena Yadav, who previously directed “Parched,” which played at the Toronto festival in 2015.

Netflix called it “an emotional roller-coaster, interspersing grief and the pressure of family expectations with humor, compassion and love.” Rishi Kapoor plays the role of the father, Amyra Dastur. Other cast includes Aparshakti Khurana and Anirudh Tanwar in his debut role as the son.

“’Rajma Chawal’ takes the viewer along the highs and lows of family dynamics, and we hope members around the world will relate to the story and its multi-dimensional characters. Technology and social media are changing human relationships globally,” said Swati Shetty, director, international originals and acquisitions at Netflix.

“The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us,” said Yadav.

  Netflix Acquires Indian Social Media Drama

    Netflix Acquires Indian Social Media Drama 'Rajma Chawal'

  'Bad Times at the El Royale' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

    ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

  • Jeff Sessions

    Justice Department Meeting Focuses on Privacy and Antitrust Issues of Big Tech

  • Plex podcasts

    Plex Kills Off Plugins, Cloud Sync

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg - Meg Whitman

    Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman Unveil Subscription for Short-Form Video Service

  • Will Smith Bungee

    How to Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into the Grand Canyon

  • John Malone

    What Does a Two-Headed SiriusXM/Pandora Giant Mean for the Radio Industry?

