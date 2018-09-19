Live Olympic Games Broadcasting Migrates to the Cloud With Alibaba

Olympic Broadcasting Services has partnered with China’s Alibaba to offer cloud based technical solutions for live broadcasting at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The high requirements for volume, speed and latency that are inherent in live sports broadcasting of major events have kept the use of the cloud to a very low level, despite its multiple advantages.

Alibaba Cloud and host broadcaster OBS expect to provide visual and audio assets to all rights holding broadcasters through their new cloud platform. Broadcasters can also set up their own content creation, management and distribution systems on OBS Cloud.

The two companies also announced a partnership with Intel intended to improve delivery of volumetric (3 dimensional and virtual reality) content over the OBS Cloud.

The partnership between the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and the International Olympic Committee began in January 2017 when the two signed a long-term strategic agreement that will help transform the Olympic Games for the digital era. Alibaba, which is one of the world’s largest providers of cloud computing, now serves as the Olympic Games’ official cloud services and e-commerce platform services partner.

“This initiative expands the reach and accessibility of the Olympic Games content and ultimately stimulate a rethink on how the media industry operates in a digital era. We are excited to create a new standard in broadcasting and a more enjoyable experience for audiences during Tokyo 2020,” said Joey Tan, GM of global strategic accounts and sports business unit, at Alibaba Cloud.