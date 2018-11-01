You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate, Sony Liv Sign Multi-Year Content Deal in India

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Lionsgate India and Indian streamig platform Sony Liv have signed a multi-year content deal. More than 500 hours of premium English-language content will be available as a Lionsgate Play branded block on Sony Liv.

Original series being made available to Indian audiences include “Power,” “Vida,” “Sweetbitter,” “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” and “The Spanish Princess.” Library titles under the partnership include “Crash,” “Manhattan,” “Wildfire,” “Are We There Yet?,” and “Chasing Life.”

“Some of these shows have a massive fan following in whichever market we’ve taken them to,” Rohit Jain, managing director of Lionsgate India, told Variety. “Over the last few years we’ve seen Indian audiences, fairly evolved audiences, they are up to speed in their content consumption habits, and I’m pretty sure that some of these shows will build up a fan following in India as well, with the kind of reach Sony Liv has.”

Liv, which was the first OTT service to launch in India, in 2013, reached 5 million active users per month in December 2017, according to Counterpoint Research. That number went up exponentially when Liv streamed the soccer world cup, peaking at 70 million active users over June and July. “We are currently running at about 35-40 million,” Uday Sodhi, executive VP & head digital for Sony Pictures Networks India, told Variety.

That number places Liv second only to 21st Century Fox’s Hotstar streaming service that has more than 75 million users. Like Hotstar, Liv operates on the “freemium” model, offering both free content and subscriber-only shows. Rates begin from as little as $1.34 a month, or $4 for six months, or $6.78 for a year.

“This is a very exciting market, we are looking at maybe 500-600 million users three years from now,” said Sodhi. “There is significant headroom for us to grow and build a franchise.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Digital

  • Lionsgate, Sony Liv Sign Multi-Year Content

    Lionsgate, Sony Liv Sign Multi-Year Content Deal in India

    Lionsgate India and Indian streamig platform Sony Liv have signed a multi-year content deal. More than 500 hours of premium English-language content will be available as a Lionsgate Play branded block on Sony Liv. Original series being made available to Indian audiences include “Power,” “Vida,” “Sweetbitter,” “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” and “The Spanish […]

  • Google Walkout for Real Change

    Google Employees Walk Off Job in Global Protest Over Sexual-Harassment Cases

    Lionsgate India and Indian streamig platform Sony Liv have signed a multi-year content deal. More than 500 hours of premium English-language content will be available as a Lionsgate Play branded block on Sony Liv. Original series being made available to Indian audiences include “Power,” “Vida,” “Sweetbitter,” “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” and “The Spanish […]

  • Daniel Ek

    Spotify Reaches 87 Million Paid Subscribers

    Lionsgate India and Indian streamig platform Sony Liv have signed a multi-year content deal. More than 500 hours of premium English-language content will be available as a Lionsgate Play branded block on Sony Liv. Original series being made available to Indian audiences include “Power,” “Vida,” “Sweetbitter,” “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” and “The Spanish […]

  • Microsoft's Mixer Streaming Service Expands Monetization

    Microsoft's Mixer Streaming Service Expands Monetization Options

    Lionsgate India and Indian streamig platform Sony Liv have signed a multi-year content deal. More than 500 hours of premium English-language content will be available as a Lionsgate Play branded block on Sony Liv. Original series being made available to Indian audiences include “Power,” “Vida,” “Sweetbitter,” “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” and “The Spanish […]

  • Edward Norton Hamptons Film Festival

    Edward Norton-Backed TV-Analytics Startup EDO Raises $12 Million

    Lionsgate India and Indian streamig platform Sony Liv have signed a multi-year content deal. More than 500 hours of premium English-language content will be available as a Lionsgate Play branded block on Sony Liv. Original series being made available to Indian audiences include “Power,” “Vida,” “Sweetbitter,” “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” and “The Spanish […]

  • Spotify Is Back on Roku

    Spotify Returns to Roku Streamers, TVs

    Lionsgate India and Indian streamig platform Sony Liv have signed a multi-year content deal. More than 500 hours of premium English-language content will be available as a Lionsgate Play branded block on Sony Liv. Original series being made available to Indian audiences include “Power,” “Vida,” “Sweetbitter,” “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” and “The Spanish […]

  • hulu-logo

    Hulu Live TV Service Adds Spanish-Language, Entertainment Add-On Tiers

    Lionsgate India and Indian streamig platform Sony Liv have signed a multi-year content deal. More than 500 hours of premium English-language content will be available as a Lionsgate Play branded block on Sony Liv. Original series being made available to Indian audiences include “Power,” “Vida,” “Sweetbitter,” “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” and “The Spanish […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad