Japan's Wowow to Simulstream Channels on Internet

Cocoon of Stone
CREDIT: Courtesy of WOWOW

Wowow, Japan’s biggest entertainment pay channel service, will simultaneously stream its three full-HD channels. They will be available on its platform, via its Wowow Members on Demand service, and the new Paravi SVOD platform, starting in October.

Launched in October by six media companies, including Wowow, Paravi sees itself as a Japanese version of Netflix. Paravi will start simulstreaming Wowow content in December.

WOWOW’s Members on Demand service will begin simulstreaming on a trial basis on Oct. 1 and roll out its full service in December. On offer will be the Wowow Prime, Wowow Live, and Wowow Cinema channels currently being beamed to Wowow’s subscribers via cable and satellite.

As of the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, which ended in April, Wowow had 2.88 million subscribers for a 2.8% year-on-year gain. Wowow is the only Japanese broadcaster to present the Oscars and Grammy telecasts live. It also is actively engaged in film and TV production, as well as possessing a line-up of nearly 1,400 movie titles, including many major Hollywood and foreign films in its library.

  Cocoon of Stone

    Japan's Wowow to Simulstream Channels on Internet

  John Green, Hank Green Strike Podcasting

    John Green, Hank Green Strike Podcasting Deal With WNYC Studios

  Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple, Amazon Execs Take Content Search to TIFF

  The Nun Trailer

    'The House With a Clock in Its Walls,' 'The Nun' Top Studios' TV Ad Spending

  Vevo Makes Alan Price CEO

    Vevo Names Alan Price Permanent CEO

  Us Comedian and Actor Anthony Jeselnik

    Anthony Jeselnik Sets Comedy Central Series and Podcast in Multiplatform Pact

