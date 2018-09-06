Japan’s Wowow to Simulstream Channels on Internet

Wowow, Japan’s biggest entertainment pay channel service, will simultaneously stream its three full-HD channels. They will be available on its platform, via its Wowow Members on Demand service, and the new Paravi SVOD platform, starting in October.

Launched in October by six media companies, including Wowow, Paravi sees itself as a Japanese version of Netflix. Paravi will start simulstreaming Wowow content in December.

WOWOW’s Members on Demand service will begin simulstreaming on a trial basis on Oct. 1 and roll out its full service in December. On offer will be the Wowow Prime, Wowow Live, and Wowow Cinema channels currently being beamed to Wowow’s subscribers via cable and satellite.

As of the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, which ended in April, Wowow had 2.88 million subscribers for a 2.8% year-on-year gain. Wowow is the only Japanese broadcaster to present the Oscars and Grammy telecasts live. It also is actively engaged in film and TV production, as well as possessing a line-up of nearly 1,400 movie titles, including many major Hollywood and foreign films in its library.