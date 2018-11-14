James Corden’s ‘Late, Late Show’ Lands in China

“The Late, Late Show With James Corden” is set to air in China. CBS Studios International has struck a deal with Chinese streaming giant iQIYI that covers current shows and makes past episodes available on demand.

Chinese regulators’ attitude towards foreign content has ebbed and flowed, though growing political control of the media appears to be the current direction. Another U.S. comedy show, “Saturday Night Live,” began airing on streaming platform Sohu.com in 2014. But this year the Chinese-made version of “SNL” was removed from the Alibaba-owned streaming platform Youku after just a few weeks of broadcast.

Politics and sex are typically no-go areas for Chinese shows, and satire of Chinese politicians is not allowed. Corden’s focus on foreign celebrities may have helped the show win censorship approval. Celebrity guests who have appeared on the show include Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Beckham, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Will Ferrell.

“Mobile viewing dominates iQIYI’s subscriber base, making it the perfect platform for ‘The Late, Late Show’s’ inventive content and viral moments,” said Armando Nunez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution.

“The one and only James Corden will also be well-recognized by millions of Chinese audiences,” an unnamed iQIYI spokesman said.

“The Late, Late Show” is produced by CBS Television Studios, with Corden’s banner Fulwell 73. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe serve as executive producers.