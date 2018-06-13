You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

India’s Manoj Bajpayee to Star in ‘Family Man’ for Amazon

Amazon India has announced “The Family Man,” an original series for its Prime Video streaming service.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (“Go Goa Gone”,) the series will follow an agent with India’s National Intelligence Agency who has to protect the country from terrorists while also protecting his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.

The series is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, who has won multiple acting prizes including best actor at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards for “Aligarh,” and Priyamani, winner of India’s National Film Award for best actress for “Paruthiveeran”.

The cast also includes Sharib Hashmi (“Slumdog Millionaire”,) Neeraj Madhav (“Charlie”,) Sharad Kelkar (“Boichek,”) Sunny Hinduja (“Aasma”,) and Shreya Dhanwantary (“The Girl in Me”).

“There is a lot of content out there for people to watch, so it becomes essential for us to not only make our series sincerely and sensitively, but also to tell a unique story – something that concerns the common man and his uncommon life with his extraordinary struggle,” said Bajpayee.

“The Family Man” will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers worldwide in 2019 in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Amazon previously released Indian drama series including “Inside Edge” and “Breathe.”

