ATF: Indian Streamer Eros Now Launches ‘Flesh’ as Original Series

Eros Now, the video streaming arm of Indian film production and distribution giant Eros International, has begun production of an original web TV series. Its human trafficking drama “Flesh” will air in early 2019.

“Flesh” stars Swara Bhaskar (“Raanjhanaa,” “Veera Di Wedding”) as a belligerent female cop who takes matters into her own hands in pursuit of those trading in human beings. Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade, Kavin Dave and Yudhishtir Urs also star.

The screenplay is by Pooja Ladha Surti, best known for her work on acclaimed films including “Andhadhun,” “Badlapur,” “Phobia,” and “Ek Hasina Thi.” The drama is co-produced by Siddharth Anand and directed by Danish Aslam (“Break ke Baad”).

“We want the consumers’ digital experience to be defined by creating strong, extraordinary and unforgettable content,” said Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer at Eros. “’Flesh’ is a flagship Eros Now show that promises to have the all the gripping elements to hook audiences.”

Eros Now COO Ali Hussein last week told Variety that the company is planning 100 originals and that it will invest $50-70 million in the original content slate over the next 18 months. The company recently launched digital shows “Side Hero” and “Smoke” and a made-for-digital feature “Meri Nimmo,” directed by Bollywood hitmaker Aanand L. Rai. Eros Now has 13 million paid subscribers and 128 million registered users.