×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ATF: Indian Streamer Eros Now Launches ‘Flesh’ as Original Series

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Azhar Khan/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Eros Now, the video streaming arm of Indian film production and distribution giant Eros International, has begun production of an original web TV series. Its human trafficking drama “Flesh” will air in early 2019.

“Flesh” stars Swara Bhaskar (“Raanjhanaa,” “Veera Di Wedding”) as a belligerent female cop who takes matters into her own hands in pursuit of those trading in human beings. Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade, Kavin Dave and Yudhishtir Urs also star.

The screenplay is by Pooja Ladha Surti, best known for her work on acclaimed films including “Andhadhun,” “Badlapur,” “Phobia,” and “Ek Hasina Thi.” The drama is co-produced by Siddharth Anand and directed by Danish Aslam (“Break ke Baad”).

“We want the consumers’ digital experience to be defined by creating strong, extraordinary and unforgettable content,” said Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer at Eros. “’Flesh’ is a flagship Eros Now show that promises to have the all the gripping elements to hook audiences.”

Eros Now COO Ali Hussein last week told Variety that the company is planning 100 originals and that it will invest $50-70 million in the original content slate over the next 18 months. The company recently launched digital shows “Side Hero” and “Smoke” and a made-for-digital feature “Meri Nimmo,” directed by Bollywood hitmaker Aanand L. Rai. Eros Now has 13 million paid subscribers and 128 million registered users.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Digital

  • ATF: Hooq Adds Trio of Original

    ATF: Hooq Adds Trio of Original Series, Partnership With Vice Media

    Asian video-on-demand service, Hooq has unveiled three Indonesian-made original series, and a partnership with online content group Vice. The new shows range from a talk show “TL;DR” that will be co-produced with Vice, to a full-length series, “Check Out The Store Next Door” (“Cek Toko Sebelah the Series”) and a short form series. The partnership [...]

  • ATF: Indian Streamer Eros Now Launches

    ATF: Indian Streamer Eros Now Launches 'Flesh' as Original Series

    Eros Now, the video streaming arm of Indian film production and distribution giant Eros International, has begun production of an original web TV series. Its human trafficking drama “Flesh” will air in early 2019. “Flesh” stars Swara Bhaskar (“Raanjhanaa,” “Veera Di Wedding”) as a belligerent female cop who takes matters into her own hands in [...]

  • Avengers End Game Trailer

    'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Smashes 24-Hour Video Views Record

    With the Marvel fandom’s anticipation leading up to “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s no surprise that the trailer drop set a new record for most views in its first 24 hours. The “Avengers: Endgame” trailer was viewed 289 million times in its first 24 hours, after it was released around 5 a.m. PT Friday, according to Marvel [...]

  • Fandor Logo

    Fandor Lays Off Staff, Sells Assets of Indie-Film Streaming Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fandor, the independent-film streaming service, has laid off nearly all of its employees and has sold its assets, Variety has learned. Reached for comment, Fandor CEO/chairman Chris Kelly sent a statement in which he said Fandor has a deal in place that will let a “new entity” continue to operate the service. He declined to [...]

  • ESL And Oculus Partner For VR

    ESL And Oculus Partner For VR Charity Challenge Game Show

    Esports company ESL is teaming up with Oculus for the Change the Game VR Charity Challenge (VRCC), it announced on Friday. Two teams of influencers will compete for a $100,000 prize during the event. Each will represent one of two gaming charities — Stack Up or Take This. Stack Up is a nonprofit that works [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad