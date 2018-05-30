Hotstar Leads India OTT Streaming Market, Google Heads Music Category (EXCLUSIVE)

Hotstar remains India’s most popular OTT video streaming platform, according to data from mobile advertising and Internet service provider Jana. Hotstar is controlled by 21st Century Fox and operates on the freemium model, offering VoD users some content free of charge, and some paid for by annual subscription.

Jana’s report uses app installations as its yardstick. It shows that in the first quarter of 2018, Hotstar enjoyed 70% of video streaming app downloads. SonyLIV doubled its share from 5.9% three months earlier, to 13%. Viacom 18’s Voot was in third place with 11%, while Amazon Prime Video had a 5% share and Netflix 1.4%.

The nascent Indian OTT video market is currently valued at $109 million and is expected to double to $218 million by 2020, according to a recent Deloitte report.

U.S.-based Jana was launched in 2009 and has raised $93 million in investment. The company is a leading provider of free Internet in emerging markets, accessed through its mCent browser, one of the fastest growing browsers in India.

Its report also looks at the Indian music sector, valued at $180 million by Deloitte and set to grow to $270 million by 2020. Google Play Music remains by far the most downloaded service with an almost unchanged 64% of music app installations. In terms of time spent in-app by users, Google Play Music dropped from 46% to 40%, quarter-on-quarter, but remained 2% ahead of Jio-Saavn, a company newly formed by the merger of music streamers Saavn and Reliance Industries, JioMusic.