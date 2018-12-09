×
ATF: Hooq Adds Trio of Original Series, Partnership With Vice Media

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hooq

Asian video-on-demand service, Hooq has unveiled three Indonesian-made original series, and a partnership with online content group Vice.

The new shows range from a talk show “TL;DR” that will be co-produced with Vice, to a full-length series, “Check Out The Store Next Door” (“Cek Toko Sebelah the Series”) and a short form series.

The partnership with Vice will also see slate of Vice digital content available on HOOQ’s free layer at launch.

“Check Out The Store” is an expansion of 2016 hit movie, a modern comedy and family drama. It sees the character played by Ernest Prakasa try to modernize his father’s corner shop, with unexpected effects on family and the community around him. It also stars Dion Wiyoko, Gisella Anastasia and Adinia Wirasti together with a line-up of stand-up comedians Dodit Mulyadi, Awwe, Adjis Doaibu, Yusril Fahriza.

Family-set “Rhino Family” (aka “Keluarga Badak”) moves into second season and from YouTube to Hooq. Full of family banter and quirky observations of everyday Indonesian life, the second season involves wedding anniversary, a family trip and other bungles. The cast is headed by Gita Bebhita as Mamak Dakhlia and fleshed out with a large contingent of local celebrities and YouTube stars as special guests.

“TL;DR” is a youth-focused talk show focused on current affairs and trending topics that range from the informative to the absurd.

“There is a huge demand for unique, quality stories in Indonesia by all segments of audiences,” said Jennifer Batty, chief content officer of HOOQ.

Hooq, which is majority owned by Singtel and counts major investments from Warnermedia and Sony Pictures Television, operates in Southeast Asia and India. It previously enjoyed series success with “Brata” which was released in September. Its Western content roster includes same day as U.S. telecasts of “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Marvel’s Runaways,” and library content including “Arrow,” “Gotham,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “ER.”

