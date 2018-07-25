Former Sony TV Channels Head Andy Kaplan Lands at QYOU India

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

Andy Kaplan, former president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, has been appointed chairman of digital group QYOU Media. He will have special responsibility for building operations in India.

QYOU is a digital content and channels group headed by former Lionsgate Digital president and co-founder of Cinemanow, Curt Marvis, and ex-MTV veteran Les Garland. QYOU Media is the newly renamed division responsible for localized channels. Kaplan also gets observer status on the parent company board, with a role in strategy.

“As chairman of the board of QYOU India, Kaplan will leverage his extensive experience in leading television networks to success in local territories and work toward QYOU India becoming a premier destination for the very best original, digital-first content in India,” the company said in a statement. Q India has been launched on pay-TV platform Tata Sky. “Its content partnerships include some of the most watched and influential YouTube channels in India.”

“India boasts a highly developed TV market and upwardly mobile audience, with viewers showing a huge appetite for new and exciting types of content. I am delighted to have the opportunity to support QYOU India to continue (its) success and replicate it in other fast-growth markets,” said Kaplan in a statement.

Kaplan exited Sony Pictures Entertainment in February this year, alongside two other presidents, in a streamlining exercise orchestrated by Tony Vinciquerra. Since February, the regional heads of the channels group report directly to Sony Pictures TV chairman Mike Hopkins, the former Hulu and Fox Networks Group executive who joined the studio in October last year.

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More Digital

  • Former Sony TV Channels Head Andy

    Former Sony TV Channels Head Andy Kaplan Lands at QYOU India

    Andy Kaplan, former president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, has been appointed chairman of digital group QYOU Media. He will have special responsibility for building operations in India. QYOU is a digital content and channels group headed by former Lionsgate Digital president and co-founder of Cinemanow, Curt Marvis, and ex-MTV veteran Les Garland. QYOU Media […]

  • Streaming Floods Past Pay-TV in U.K. as Biz Goes Over the Top

    Streaming Floods Past Pay-TV in U.K. as Biz Goes Over the Top

    Andy Kaplan, former president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, has been appointed chairman of digital group QYOU Media. He will have special responsibility for building operations in India. QYOU is a digital content and channels group headed by former Lionsgate Digital president and co-founder of Cinemanow, Curt Marvis, and ex-MTV veteran Les Garland. QYOU Media […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Ma Facebook CEO

    Facebook Opening Research Office in China

    Andy Kaplan, former president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, has been appointed chairman of digital group QYOU Media. He will have special responsibility for building operations in India. QYOU is a digital content and channels group headed by former Lionsgate Digital president and co-founder of Cinemanow, Curt Marvis, and ex-MTV veteran Les Garland. QYOU Media […]

  • Bit Torrent BitTorrent Logo

    BitTorrent Confirms It's Been Acquired by Blockchain Startup Tron

    Andy Kaplan, former president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, has been appointed chairman of digital group QYOU Media. He will have special responsibility for building operations in India. QYOU is a digital content and channels group headed by former Lionsgate Digital president and co-founder of Cinemanow, Curt Marvis, and ex-MTV veteran Les Garland. QYOU Media […]

  • Live Nation Stocks Climb Amid Rumors

    Live Nation Stock Climbs After Analyst Calls Merger With Liberty/SiriusXM 'Inevitable'

    Andy Kaplan, former president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, has been appointed chairman of digital group QYOU Media. He will have special responsibility for building operations in India. QYOU is a digital content and channels group headed by former Lionsgate Digital president and co-founder of Cinemanow, Curt Marvis, and ex-MTV veteran Les Garland. QYOU Media […]

  • snapchat-spectacles-black

    Snap's VP of Hardware Mark Randall Left Earlier This Month

    Andy Kaplan, former president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, has been appointed chairman of digital group QYOU Media. He will have special responsibility for building operations in India. QYOU is a digital content and channels group headed by former Lionsgate Digital president and co-founder of Cinemanow, Curt Marvis, and ex-MTV veteran Les Garland. QYOU Media […]

  • Variety Logo on Yellow

    Variety to Add Digital Subscription Content Tier

    Andy Kaplan, former president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, has been appointed chairman of digital group QYOU Media. He will have special responsibility for building operations in India. QYOU is a digital content and channels group headed by former Lionsgate Digital president and co-founder of Cinemanow, Curt Marvis, and ex-MTV veteran Les Garland. QYOU Media […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad