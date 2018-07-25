Former Sony TV Channels Head Andy Kaplan Lands at QYOU India

Andy Kaplan, former president of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, has been appointed chairman of digital group QYOU Media. He will have special responsibility for building operations in India.

QYOU is a digital content and channels group headed by former Lionsgate Digital president and co-founder of Cinemanow, Curt Marvis, and ex-MTV veteran Les Garland. QYOU Media is the newly renamed division responsible for localized channels. Kaplan also gets observer status on the parent company board, with a role in strategy.

“As chairman of the board of QYOU India, Kaplan will leverage his extensive experience in leading television networks to success in local territories and work toward QYOU India becoming a premier destination for the very best original, digital-first content in India,” the company said in a statement. Q India has been launched on pay-TV platform Tata Sky. “Its content partnerships include some of the most watched and influential YouTube channels in India.”

“India boasts a highly developed TV market and upwardly mobile audience, with viewers showing a huge appetite for new and exciting types of content. I am delighted to have the opportunity to support QYOU India to continue (its) success and replicate it in other fast-growth markets,” said Kaplan in a statement.

Kaplan exited Sony Pictures Entertainment in February this year, alongside two other presidents, in a streamlining exercise orchestrated by Tony Vinciquerra. Since February, the regional heads of the channels group report directly to Sony Pictures TV chairman Mike Hopkins, the former Hulu and Fox Networks Group executive who joined the studio in October last year.