Facebook Beats Sony to Spanish Soccer Rights in India

Social media giant, has acquired broadcast rights to Spanish soccer league LaLiga for three seasons in the Indian subcontinent.

Beginning Aug. 17, subscribers in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be able to watch all 380 first division games on the platform, free of charge. Facebook has some 350 million subscribers in the subcontinent, including 270 million in India.

The financial value of the deal was not disclosed. The previous rights holder Sony Pictures Network had paid $32 million for the 2014-2018 seasons.

In 2017 Facebook made an unsuccessful $610 million bid for the digital rights to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament. Star India won consolidated rights for $2.55 billion.

“We see this as a great opportunity to not only bring people together around world-class football but also help LaLiga reach new audiences and grow its visibility in a key development market,” said Peter Hutton, Facebook’s head of global live sports programming said in a statement:

Facebook recently entered into an agreement with Eleven Sports to stream one free match a week from LaLiga and Italy’s Serie to U.K. subscribers.

In June, Amazon won the rights to stream 20 English Premier League matches per season from 2019/20 to 2021/22, in the U.K.