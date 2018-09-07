Eros Now Pacts With China’s Xiaomi for Indonesia Launch

Xiaomi
CREDIT: Courtesy of Xiaomi

Indian streaming platform Eros Now is to launch in Indonesia through a partnership with Chinese mobile phones group Xiaomi.

Eros International and Xiaomi previously linked up for Eros Now to use Xiaomi’s Mi TV platform in India. The new deal expands that to Indonesia, one of the world’s most populous nations, and one with a large minority population of Indian origin.

Indonesia has been a laggard in pay-TV and web-based media in part because of the difficulties of distribution across such geographically large country largely made up of islands. Eros’ partnership with a phones group allows it to keep pace with a population which is leaping generations of media technology and many people are connection to the Internet for the first time through mobile.

Xiaomi, which launched on the Hong Kong stock market a couple of months ago, is the world’s fourth biggest handset manufacturer. It also claims over 100 million smart devices other than phones and laptops connected to its Internet of Things platform.

Eros Now includes some 11,000 Bollywood and regional Indian films, series and music shows. Eros Now has 113 million registered users and 10.1 million paying subscribers worldwide, according to latest data. It will be available in Indonesia for a monthly subscription of $7.99 (IDR26,000).

“We set out on this journey with Xiaomi with the aim of providing an immersive experience through our blockbuster entertainment and Xiaomi’s cutting edge and state of the art technology of the Mi TV,” said Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital.

