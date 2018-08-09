China’s iQIYI Expands Nickelodeon Content Deal

Chinese video streaming platform, iQIYI has renewed a content supply deal with Viacom’s Nickelodeon. The deal is a four-fold expansion of the amount of content iQIYI is buying.

iQIYI will take streaming rights for Mandarin and English versions of Nick’s content shows including: “Shimmer and Shine,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Top Wing,” “Rusty Rivets,” and “Rise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

The companies previously struck a deal in 2012. They expanded that in 2017, into an exclusive cooperation agreement.

“As iQIYI seeks to expand our selection of high quality children’s content, it is more important than ever to partner with world leading producers of children’s programming like Nickelodeon, a beloved children’s brand in the United States, whose content has strong appeal and relevance with the Chinese audience,” said Geng Danhao, senior VP of iQIYI.

The Chinese streaming giant last week revealed its first financial data since listing its shares on NASDAQ. Second quarter revenues rose 43% year over year to RMB6.17 billion, but net losses increased to RMB1.3 billion. Subscriber numbers hit 66 million at the end of June,

The company prefers to show active user data. For the three months ended Dec., 2017, iQIYI’s monthly active users (MAU) on mobile devices reached 421 million and daily active users hit 126 million. On PC platforms MAU and DAU were 424 million and 54 million respectively.

Like its parent Baidu, iQIYI is investing in artificial intelligence to improve personalization and user experience, notably for a children’s educational environment. Last year, its QiBubble launched interactive learning module “English Enlightenment Paradise,” helping kids learn English through video and game play.