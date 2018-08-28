Asian Adaptation of ‘The Bridge’ Secures Support From Rivals Viu and HBO

The Bridge - HBO Asia and Viu
CREDIT: Courtesy of Viu

An Asian adaptation of Endemol Shine’s Nordic detective series “The Bridge” is to be set up as an original production for Hong Kong-based streaming platform Viu. It will be shown across much of Asia in association with HBO Asia.

Viu is working with Malaysian production company Double Vision to deliver a Malaysia-Singapore localized, ten-episode adaptation of “The Bridge.” The retread sees a body found on the border of two countries, forcing an investigator from each country to work together to solve the case.

The Asian series will star Bront Palarae, Rebecca Lim, Cheryl Samad and Tony Eusoff. It will be directed by Lee Thean-jeen and Jason Chong.

The deal means that the Asian version will be available on multiple and overlapping platforms in the region. Viu, which is backed by PCCW and Vuclip, will play it on its channels, while HBO Asia, which has a 23 country footprint in the region, has it for HBO, HBO Go and HBO On Demand, screening from Nov. 26.

“The Bridge” (“Bron” aka “Broen”) was originally created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt as a joint production of Sweden’s Filmlance International, part of Endemol Shine Group and Denmark’s Nimbus Film. International licensing is handled by Endemol Shine.

While HBO Asia has its own original programming strategy, the company says that this non-co-production relationship on “The Bridge” is another step towards a quality local-programming lineup.

“Our approach is not just to produce great content, but also continue investing in the local ecosystem by providing a platform for sustained growth. It is great to partner with HBO Asia on the Bridge, because they share our vision and passion when it comes to Original content,” said Kingsley Warner, HBO Asia’s country manager Malaysia and executive producer of “The Bridge,” said in a statement.

