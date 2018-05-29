Alibaba’s Youku to Stream World Cup Soccer in China

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Henri Szwarc/Sipa USA

Youku, the video streaming platform controlled by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has partnered with China Central Television (CCTV) to stream the upcoming soccer World Cup.

CCTV is the traditional broadcast home of World Cup soccer in China. The deal with Youku covers live streaming of 64 matches as well as off-game sidelights. Youku will be the only one of the big three streaming players to have the competition. Last summer Youku claimed 325 million monthly active users.

The quadrennial soccer tournament is one of the world’s biggest media events and, in many countries, causes schedulers to avoid it or run counter-programming. In countries with large fan bases for soccer, and where competition matches are broadcast in the evening, there is sometimes a negative impact on theatrical box office as well.

The competition this year involves 32 teams. It is being held in venues around Russia from June 14 to July 15.

China boast tens, perhaps hundreds of millions of soccer fans, and the national government is keen to make the country a force in the sport at a global level. At local level, Chinese soccer teams teams have spent vast sums attracting leading international players and managerial talent, but the Chinese national team consistently struggles and will not be represented in Russia this year.

Dalian Wanda, which has expanded from property into entertainment and sport, signed a deal in 2016 to be a partner of soccer governing body FIFA. That gave Wanda the highest level of sponsorship, and marketing rights to all FIFA competitions, including the next four World Cup tournaments.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Digital

  • toshiba fire tv

    Best Buy to Start Selling Toshiba Fire TVs in June, Starting at $330

    Youku, the video streaming platform controlled by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has partnered with China Central Television (CCTV) to stream the upcoming soccer World Cup. CCTV is the traditional broadcast home of World Cup soccer in China. The deal with Youku covers live streaming of 64 matches as well as off-game sidelights. Youku will be […]

  • Sarah Silverman

    Facebook Funds Comedy Series From Sarah Silverman and Group Nine's JASH

    Youku, the video streaming platform controlled by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has partnered with China Central Television (CCTV) to stream the upcoming soccer World Cup. CCTV is the traditional broadcast home of World Cup soccer in China. The deal with Youku covers live streaming of 64 matches as well as off-game sidelights. Youku will be […]

  • India: Hotstar Leads OTT Streaming Market,

    Hotstar Leads India OTT Streaming Market, Google Heads Music Category (EXCLUSIVE)

    Youku, the video streaming platform controlled by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has partnered with China Central Television (CCTV) to stream the upcoming soccer World Cup. CCTV is the traditional broadcast home of World Cup soccer in China. The deal with Youku covers live streaming of 64 matches as well as off-game sidelights. Youku will be […]

  • Fandango - Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

    Comcast Starts Promoting Fandango Movie-Ticketing Through X1 Set-Tops

    Youku, the video streaming platform controlled by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has partnered with China Central Television (CCTV) to stream the upcoming soccer World Cup. CCTV is the traditional broadcast home of World Cup soccer in China. The deal with Youku covers live streaming of 64 matches as well as off-game sidelights. Youku will be […]

  • Plex podcasts

    Plex Adds Podcasts, Revamps Mobile Apps

    Youku, the video streaming platform controlled by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has partnered with China Central Television (CCTV) to stream the upcoming soccer World Cup. CCTV is the traditional broadcast home of World Cup soccer in China. The deal with Youku covers live streaming of 64 matches as well as off-game sidelights. Youku will be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad