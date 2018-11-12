You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mariah Carey, Miranda Kerr Lift Alibaba to Record Breaking Sales on ‘Singles Day’

Jack Ma, Founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group in Brussels, Belgium - 03 Jul 2018Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group arrives for a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at the Lambermont in Brussels, Belgium, 03 July 2018.
CREDIT: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In an orgy of online consumerism, Chinese shoppers snapped up a record $30.7 billion of merchandise on Sunday through Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Western celebrities including Mariah Carey and Miranda Kerr were on hand to play up the invented festival called Singles Day, that is China’s equivalent of the U.S.’s Black Friday.

Sales hit $1 billion in a blistering 85 seconds, and rose 27% overall this year. Yet as China grapples with a slowdown in its economy and a trade war with the U.S., the growth figure marked the slowest annual increase in the event’s 10-year history, down from 39% last year. 

Alibaba’s New York-traded shares doubled in 2017, but this year are down 16%. Pre-opening, Monday, the shares were largely unchanged.

The made-up holiday began as an unofficial day for singletons because its November 11 date was playfully deemed a reference to “bare branches,” a colloquial Chinese term for bachelors: 11.11 looks like a line-up of four lonely hearts, or four bare tree limbs. Alibaba co-opted the day a decade ago and expanded it into what is now the world’s biggest online retail event, with sales this year surpassing the combined totals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Other Chinese firms, including online rival JD.com and retailer Suning, now also have Nov. 11 sales.

Alibaba has pushed to make the lead-up to the day a media event in its own right. This year it used its online video platform Youku to stream a celebrity-studded gala intended to stir viewers into a buying frenzy. 

Carey, Kerr and former NBA star Allen Iverson all appeared in the show, while Cirque du Soleil performers did a shopping-themed number. Beyonce may not have been available, so Alibaba made do with a plus-sized Japanese Beyonce impersonator — the comedian Naomi Watanbe, who strutted her stuff in a fringed gold leotard and flowing blonde tresses, while belting out a plausible rendition of “Crazy in Love.” 

This year marks the last Singles Day led by Jack Ma, Alibaba founder and leading light. Ma announced in September that he will step down from his role as the company’s chairman next year. 

  Jack Ma, Founder and executive chairman

    Mariah Carey, Miranda Kerr Lift Alibaba to Record Breaking Sales on 'Singles Day'

    Mariah Carey, Miranda Kerr Lift Alibaba to Record Breaking Sales on 'Singles Day'

  Amy Adams and Jessica AlbaBaby2Baby Gala,

    Amy Adams on Her Teen Years: 'I Was in a Position Where I Might Become at Risk'

    In an orgy of online consumerism, Chinese shoppers snapped up a record $30.7 billion of merchandise on Sunday through Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Western celebrities including Mariah Carey and Miranda Kerr were on hand to play up the invented festival called Singles Day, that is China’s equivalent of the U.S.’s Black Friday. Sales hit $1 […]

  Molten aluminum has flowed from a

    Celebs, Firefighters Brace for Increased Winds With Woolsey Fire 10% Contained

    In an orgy of online consumerism, Chinese shoppers snapped up a record $30.7 billion of merchandise on Sunday through Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Western celebrities including Mariah Carey and Miranda Kerr were on hand to play up the invented festival called Singles Day, that is China’s equivalent of the U.S.’s Black Friday. Sales hit $1 […]

  Michelle Obama book becoming review buy

    Michelle Obama Hits the Road In Support of New Memoir

    In an orgy of online consumerism, Chinese shoppers snapped up a record $30.7 billion of merchandise on Sunday through Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Western celebrities including Mariah Carey and Miranda Kerr were on hand to play up the invented festival called Singles Day, that is China’s equivalent of the U.S.’s Black Friday. Sales hit $1 […]

  Models on the catwalkVictoria's Secret Fashion

    Victoria's Secret Exec Apologizes for Transgender Comments After Fashion Show

    In an orgy of online consumerism, Chinese shoppers snapped up a record $30.7 billion of merchandise on Sunday through Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Western celebrities including Mariah Carey and Miranda Kerr were on hand to play up the invented festival called Singles Day, that is China’s equivalent of the U.S.’s Black Friday. Sales hit $1 […]

