Stephanie Chernak, Post-Production Executive, Dies at 47

Malina Saval

CREDIT: Courtesy Chernak family

Post production veteran Stephanie Chernak died on Aug. 22, two and a half years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 47.

Chernak spent the last nine years as director of scheduling at Technicolor, working on such films and television projects as “Superbad,” “This is Us,” “True Blood,” Moonrise Kingdom,” “Dexter,” “Silver Linings Playbook.” She also enjoyed a short tenure working alongside Barbara Lange in Disney’s post-production department. Chernak was known among her colleagues as a person who embraced logistical post-production challenges and took pleasure in working with people to find solutions.

After graduating from Framingham North High School in Framingham Mass., Chernak attended Roger Williams University and then Emerson College. She moved to Los Angeles and began a career in post-production and scheduling that would span the next 20-plus years. She most recently worked at Technicolor both in Los Angeles and New York.

She is survived by her husband Jamie Maurer and her son Julian.

Chernak is also survived by her father, Allan, and stepmother, Liz; her younger sisters, Leslie and Gabriella; her younger brother Jarod; her cousin Jennifer and her husband, Scott, and their two children Emma and Madelyn; and her cousin Frank and his fiance Stephanie.

Funeral services will take place Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at Levine Chapels in Brookline, Mass. to be followed by interment at Beit Olam East Cemetery in Wayland, Mass.

Donations may be made in Chernak’s memory to Metavivor, a crucially important organization that focuses on raising awareness, spearheading research and supporting those with metastatic breast cancer:

