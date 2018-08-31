Yara Shahidi Announces #WeVoteNext Summit to Educate Youth Leaders

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yara Shahidi
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

“Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi has announced the #WeVoteNext Summit, a conference that will convene young leaders from across the country to educate and inspire the most powerful voting block in America.

The summit, hosted by Shahidi’s non-profit Eighteen x 18, will be held Sept. 29 at the TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles. The application period begins Wednesday, Aug. 29 and will close on Friday, Sept. 7.

“We are calling our generation together before the midterm elections, so we can make sure that we have the tools and knowledge necessary to generate the largest youth voter turnout in history!” said Shahidi. “Whether it’s immigration, gun violence, climate change, criminal justice reform or student debt, our generation will hold our elected officials accountable this November.”

Featuring hands-on workshops, interactive panels, and guest speakers, the summit will provide a powerful experience for participants, who will be representing every state in the country as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Any young person is encouraged to apply online for an opportunity to participate as one of 100 delegates and receive a full scholarship, which includes summit registration, travel and lodging.

Eighteen x 18 is an initiative founded by Yara Shahidi to educate and engage the next generation of voters in the U.S. through the power of creative storytelling.

Popular on Variety

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

More TV

  • Yara Shahidi

    Yara Shahidi Announces #WeVoteNext Summit to Educate Youth Leaders

    “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi has announced the #WeVoteNext Summit, a conference that will convene young leaders from across the country to educate and inspire the most powerful voting block in America. The summit, hosted by Shahidi’s non-profit Eighteen x 18, will be held Sept. 29 at the TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles. The application period […]

  • Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment

    Nat Geo Will 'Move Forward' With Morgan Freeman Series After Misconduct Investigation

    “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi has announced the #WeVoteNext Summit, a conference that will convene young leaders from across the country to educate and inspire the most powerful voting block in America. The summit, hosted by Shahidi’s non-profit Eighteen x 18, will be held Sept. 29 at the TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles. The application period […]

  • Ronan Farrow book Catch and Kill

    Why NBC News Can't Shake Ronan Farrow's Weinstein Story

    “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi has announced the #WeVoteNext Summit, a conference that will convene young leaders from across the country to educate and inspire the most powerful voting block in America. The summit, hosted by Shahidi’s non-profit Eighteen x 18, will be held Sept. 29 at the TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles. The application period […]

  • chuck fries First Time in Variety

    Veteran TV Producer Chuck Fries on How He Got Into Show Business

    “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi has announced the #WeVoteNext Summit, a conference that will convene young leaders from across the country to educate and inspire the most powerful voting block in America. The summit, hosted by Shahidi’s non-profit Eighteen x 18, will be held Sept. 29 at the TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles. The application period […]

  • SONS OF ANARCHY: L-R: Ron Perlman

    'Sons of Anarchy' at 10: Kurt Sutter Reflects on Biker Drama Worldbuilding and Legacy

    “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi has announced the #WeVoteNext Summit, a conference that will convene young leaders from across the country to educate and inspire the most powerful voting block in America. The summit, hosted by Shahidi’s non-profit Eighteen x 18, will be held Sept. 29 at the TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles. The application period […]

  • The Dark Knight

    What's Leaving Netflix in September 2018

    “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi has announced the #WeVoteNext Summit, a conference that will convene young leaders from across the country to educate and inspire the most powerful voting block in America. The summit, hosted by Shahidi’s non-profit Eighteen x 18, will be held Sept. 29 at the TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles. The application period […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad