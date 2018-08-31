Yara Shahidi Announces #WeVoteNext Summit to Educate Youth Leaders

“Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi has announced the #WeVoteNext Summit, a conference that will convene young leaders from across the country to educate and inspire the most powerful voting block in America.

The summit, hosted by Shahidi’s non-profit Eighteen x 18, will be held Sept. 29 at the TOMS headquarters in Los Angeles. The application period begins Wednesday, Aug. 29 and will close on Friday, Sept. 7.

“We are calling our generation together before the midterm elections, so we can make sure that we have the tools and knowledge necessary to generate the largest youth voter turnout in history!” said Shahidi. “Whether it’s immigration, gun violence, climate change, criminal justice reform or student debt, our generation will hold our elected officials accountable this November.”

Featuring hands-on workshops, interactive panels, and guest speakers, the summit will provide a powerful experience for participants, who will be representing every state in the country as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Any young person is encouraged to apply online for an opportunity to participate as one of 100 delegates and receive a full scholarship, which includes summit registration, travel and lodging.

Eighteen x 18 is an initiative founded by Yara Shahidi to educate and engage the next generation of voters in the U.S. through the power of creative storytelling.