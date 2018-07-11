XO Music Fest, Featuring T.I. and Ludacris, Canceled

In what smells like Fyre, the latest festival casualty to be canceled before it began is Northern California’s XO Fest, as reported by Amplify.

The organizers of the event —  which, similar to Fyre, promised a luxurious three-day weekend of food, wine, brew, and over 150 artists performing including T.I., Ludacris, Flavor Flav, Vanilla Ice and others  — posted a statement on their website that reads: “Today we are deeply disappointed to have to announce that due to lower than antic[i]pated ticket sales and in part due to the fact that there were some negative media reports targeting us, with which we strongly disagree. [T]he XO Music Festival scheduled to occur on July 13 will be postponed to another time to be announced at a future date.”

Officials with the Contra Costa Event Park announced the news of the extinguished music fest this morning, in a press release posted to Facebook.

The Antioch Police Department said it had received numerous complaints, and concerns regarding the fest. Event Park CEO Joe Brengle’s statement read: “Due to the promoter[‘]s lack of fulfilling contractual obligations between the Contra Costa Event Park and World Class Entertainment, Event Park Management in the best interest and safety of our facility, event attendees and the City of Antioch have no choice but to cancel the XO Music Festival scheduled to take place at the Event Park July 12-15, 2018.”

KQED also reported this morning that advertised performers not confirmed to appear. Comedian Paco Romane Tweeted:

Also according to Amplify, one of the event’s organizers was arrested in February and charged with 40 felonies.

