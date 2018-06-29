WME Learns of Bondage Death at Exec’s Home

WME Bondage Home Death
William Morris Endeavor learned this week of a bondage death that occurred last fall at the home of Skip Chasey, an executive in the agency’s TV business affairs group.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, Duncan Gilbert, 48, died on Nov. 19 at Chasey’s home during “recreational mummification bondage.” The agency first learned of the death this week, after it was first reported on journalist Mark Ebner’s podcast, “The Grey Zone.”

“While we were unaware of the circumstances surrounding this personal matter until now, we understand that the police file is closed and no charges were brought. If other facts develop, we will re-evaluate the situation and determine any appropriate action to take,” the agency said in a statement.

Chasey is well known in the leather and BDSM community as “Master Skip,” according to various websites and profiles. According to the coroner’s report, Gilbert was wrapped “head to toe in plastic wrap and gaffer’s tape, with small breathing holes at the nose and mouth.”

“The decedent’s partner observed that the decedent was not reacting properly,” the report states. “The partner checked the decedent closer and realized that the decedent was not breathing. The partner called 911 and began cutting off the plastic and tape.”

Paramedics arrived and found Gilbert lying on the floor in cardiac arrest. They were unable to revive him.

The coroner’s office was unable to determine the cause of the death. Chasey has not been accused of wrongdoing, and detectives are not pursuing allegations against him.

Chasey’s attorney, John Duran, said the two were participating in a consensual activity. He also noted that the coroner did not conclude that the wrapping was the cause of Gilbert’s death.

“It’s been very sad and traumatic for Skip,” Duran said. “It’s someone he had an ongoing relationship with. Nobody expected it to end this way.”

Gilbert was also known as Doran George. He grew up in the United Kingdom, where he was a child performer, and later received a Ph.D. from UCLA in somatic dance training. He worked as an instructor at CalArts, UCLA, and UC Riverside, according to an online memorial.

“Words can never express the cumulative sense of shock and devastating loss felt by so many people at his untimely death, but photographs can bring some comfort,” wrote his mother, Ann Gilbert, on a separate page.

Chasey came to the agency from Imagine Television, where he was an executive vice president for several years.

Duncan Gilbert / Doran George autopsy report by gmaddaus on Scribd

