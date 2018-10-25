You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Women in Animation Honors NFB’s Michael Fukushima, Animated Short ‘Music & Clowns’ With Diversity Awards

By
Terry Flores

Terry's Most Recent Stories

View All
A still from animated documentary short “Music & Clowns,’ by Alex Widdowson. The film, about how he and his parents care for his brother with Down syndrome, is being honored by Women in Animation and SparkCG at the Spark Animation 2018 film festival.
CREDIT: Alex Widdowson

Women in Animation has named National Film Board of Canada’s Michael Fukushima, late animation pioneer Brenda Banks, and the animated short documentary “Music & Clowns” as the recipients of the organization’s WIA Diversity Awards.

The honors will be presented on Thursday at the Spark Animation film festival in Vancouver.

Fukushima, studio head and executive producer of English animation at NFB, is being hailed for his role in making the org one of the first animation groups to achieve 50/50 gender parity, in line with WIA’s key initiative of 50/50 by 2025, which was launched in 2015.

“Opening doors has been the cornerstone of my NFB career. Often that has meant giving a leg up to those who’ve not been given chances in the past. It’s not hard, but it does take a commitment to making change,” Fukushima said. “I’m honored to have my efforts recognized by Women in Animation, who are equally committed to making real change.”

WIA is recognizing Banks, who died in 2016 at the age of 66, for her contributions to animation history as one of the first female African-American animators, working in the industry for more than three decades, starting in the 1970s. Among her credits are Ralph Bakshi’s “Wizards” and “The Lord of the Rings,” a number of Looney Tunes episodes, “Jetsons: The Movie,” and TV series “Heathcliff,” “The Smurfs,” “King of the Hill,” and “The Simpsons.” Black Women Animate founder and CEO Taylor Shaw will accept the award on Banks’ behalf.

Related

“Ms. Banks rose up in the ranks of animation when there were so few women. That took courage and persistence,” said WIA vice president Jinko Gotoh. “While it’s important for us to make paths to the future, it’s equally important to shine a light on our heroes from the past.”

Filmmaker Alex Widdowson will receive a juried award presented by SparkCG for his animated documentary short “Music & Clowns,” about caring for his brother with Down syndrome.

“The jury was particularly impressed by Widdowson’s clarity and his frank and realistic characterization of the individuals and situation, never victimizing his subject but rather painting a full picture of people with disabilities and their families,” explained Marina Antunes, Spark’s festival director.

The awards will be presented by WIA president Marge Dean. “Women in Animation’s mission is to affect change in the animation industry, and it is essential, in our view, to highlight and celebrate those organizations and artists who are making a difference,” she said. “We are so grateful to Spark CG for their partnership and to our honorees for their tremendous contributions to this cause.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Biz

  • A still from animated documentary short

    Women in Animation Honors NFB's Michael Fukushima, Animated Short 'Music & Clowns' With Diversity Awards

    Women in Animation has named National Film Board of Canada’s Michael Fukushima, late animation pioneer Brenda Banks, and the animated short documentary “Music & Clowns” as the recipients of the organization’s WIA Diversity Awards. The honors will be presented on Thursday at the Spark Animation film festival in Vancouver. Fukushima, studio head and executive producer […]

  • Police on the scene following a

    News Organizations Tighten Security in Wake of Mail Bomb Spree

    Women in Animation has named National Film Board of Canada’s Michael Fukushima, late animation pioneer Brenda Banks, and the animated short documentary “Music & Clowns” as the recipients of the organization’s WIA Diversity Awards. The honors will be presented on Thursday at the Spark Animation film festival in Vancouver. Fukushima, studio head and executive producer […]

  • Megyn Kelly attends the 2017 NBCUniversal

    NBC, Megyn Kelly Could Find New Deal in Contract Talks

    Women in Animation has named National Film Board of Canada’s Michael Fukushima, late animation pioneer Brenda Banks, and the animated short documentary “Music & Clowns” as the recipients of the organization’s WIA Diversity Awards. The honors will be presented on Thursday at the Spark Animation film festival in Vancouver. Fukushima, studio head and executive producer […]

  • netflix Mipcom Counterattack

    International Broadcasters at Mipcom Plan Netflix Counterattack

    Women in Animation has named National Film Board of Canada’s Michael Fukushima, late animation pioneer Brenda Banks, and the animated short documentary “Music & Clowns” as the recipients of the organization’s WIA Diversity Awards. The honors will be presented on Thursday at the Spark Animation film festival in Vancouver. Fukushima, studio head and executive producer […]

  • Tom Arnold Mark Burnett

    Mark Burnett Will Not Be Prosecuted in Tom Arnold Scuffle

    Women in Animation has named National Film Board of Canada’s Michael Fukushima, late animation pioneer Brenda Banks, and the animated short documentary “Music & Clowns” as the recipients of the organization’s WIA Diversity Awards. The honors will be presented on Thursday at the Spark Animation film festival in Vancouver. Fukushima, studio head and executive producer […]

  • Pandora Names Brad Minor VP Head

    Pandora Names Brad Minor VP, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications

    Women in Animation has named National Film Board of Canada’s Michael Fukushima, late animation pioneer Brenda Banks, and the animated short documentary “Music & Clowns” as the recipients of the organization’s WIA Diversity Awards. The honors will be presented on Thursday at the Spark Animation film festival in Vancouver. Fukushima, studio head and executive producer […]

  • Comcast

    Broadcast, Cable TV Boost Comcast's Strong Q3 Earnings

    Women in Animation has named National Film Board of Canada’s Michael Fukushima, late animation pioneer Brenda Banks, and the animated short documentary “Music & Clowns” as the recipients of the organization’s WIA Diversity Awards. The honors will be presented on Thursday at the Spark Animation film festival in Vancouver. Fukushima, studio head and executive producer […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad