Notorious Mobster Whitey Bulger Found Dead in Prison

Notorious mobster James “Whitey” Bulger was found dead in federal prison on Tuesday, according the Associated Press.

Sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Boston Globe that Bulger was killed at United States Penitentiary Hazelton.

The 89-year-old had just been transported to the high-security penitentiary in West Virginia. He was serving a life sentence, and had previously relocated from a Florida penitentiary to a facility in Oklahoma. In 2013, the notorious Boston mob boss was convicted of participating in 11 murders that spanned Florida, Oklahoma, and Massachusetts.

Bulger was one of the country’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years, before being captured in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2011.

