Disney Insurer Seeks to Avoid Paying for Harvey Weinstein’s Criminal Defense

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to face an indictment on two counts of rape in State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 05 June 2018. Weinstein was arrested and charged last month with three felonies - first-degree rape, third-degree rape, and one out of a criminal sexual act in the first degree.Harvey Weinstein on rape trial, New York, USA - 05 Jun 2018
CREDIT: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter

An insurance company that covers the Walt Disney Co. filed suit on Tuesday seeking to avoid paying for Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense on rape and sexual assault charges.

Steadfast Insurance Co. issued an employment practices policy to Disney. According to the suit, filed in New York Supreme Court, Weinstein’s attorneys have sought to be reimbursed through the policy.

Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison on allegations that he forced a woman to perform oral sex on him during a meeting at his office in 2004. He is also accused of raping a second woman at a hotel in New York in 2013. At the time of the first allegation, Weinstein ran Miramax, which was owned by Disney.

Weinstein was arrested on May 25 and released with an ankle monitor on $1 million cash bail. According to the complaint, Weinstein’s attorney notified Steadfast on the same date that he would seek payment of defense costs through the Disney policy. Weinstein also sought reimbursement for the $1 million.

Steadfast has agreed, as a preliminary matter, to pay defense costs. The company refused to reimburse the bail amount, saying the cost fell outside the policy.

In the complaint filed on Tuesday, Steadfast seeks a declaration that it is not obligated to pay for Weinstein’s defense, as well as reimbursement for any expenses it has already incurred.

Steadfast argues that the criminal case is not covered by provisions of the policy that cover claims for wrongful discrimination and wrongful employment acts. It also argues that the criminal case is excluded from coverage under a provision exempting payment on claims of “bodily injury.”

Separately, Weinstein is also fighting with Chubb Indemnity Insurance company over whether that insurer will have to pay for his defense in 14 civil suits.

Weinstein’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Biz

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives

    Disney Insurer Seeks to Avoid Paying for Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Defense

    An insurance company that covers the Walt Disney Co. filed suit on Tuesday seeking to avoid paying for Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense on rape and sexual assault charges. Steadfast Insurance Co. issued an employment practices policy to Disney. According to the suit, filed in New York Supreme Court, Weinstein’s attorneys have sought to be reimbursed […]

  • Dawn Ostroff

    Spotify Names Dawn Ostroff Chief Content Officer

    An insurance company that covers the Walt Disney Co. filed suit on Tuesday seeking to avoid paying for Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense on rape and sexual assault charges. Steadfast Insurance Co. issued an employment practices policy to Disney. According to the suit, filed in New York Supreme Court, Weinstein’s attorneys have sought to be reimbursed […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Co. Creditors Fume About $23 Million Price Cut

    An insurance company that covers the Walt Disney Co. filed suit on Tuesday seeking to avoid paying for Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense on rape and sexual assault charges. Steadfast Insurance Co. issued an employment practices policy to Disney. According to the suit, filed in New York Supreme Court, Weinstein’s attorneys have sought to be reimbursed […]

  • Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    Broadcaster Gray Television Sets $3.6 Billion Deal to Buy Raycom Media

    An insurance company that covers the Walt Disney Co. filed suit on Tuesday seeking to avoid paying for Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense on rape and sexual assault charges. Steadfast Insurance Co. issued an employment practices policy to Disney. According to the suit, filed in New York Supreme Court, Weinstein’s attorneys have sought to be reimbursed […]

  • Heather Locklear arrested

    Heather Locklear Arrested, Charged With Assaulting Officer

    An insurance company that covers the Walt Disney Co. filed suit on Tuesday seeking to avoid paying for Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense on rape and sexual assault charges. Steadfast Insurance Co. issued an employment practices policy to Disney. According to the suit, filed in New York Supreme Court, Weinstein’s attorneys have sought to be reimbursed […]

  • Xiaomi

    Chinese Smartphone Giant Xiaomi Aims for $6.1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    An insurance company that covers the Walt Disney Co. filed suit on Tuesday seeking to avoid paying for Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense on rape and sexual assault charges. Steadfast Insurance Co. issued an employment practices policy to Disney. According to the suit, filed in New York Supreme Court, Weinstein’s attorneys have sought to be reimbursed […]

  • Jamie FoxxBET Awards, Show, Los Angeles,

    2018 BET Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Big at Youth-Centered Show

    An insurance company that covers the Walt Disney Co. filed suit on Tuesday seeking to avoid paying for Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense on rape and sexual assault charges. Steadfast Insurance Co. issued an employment practices policy to Disney. According to the suit, filed in New York Supreme Court, Weinstein’s attorneys have sought to be reimbursed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad