Weinstein Co. Sale Price Cut From $310 Million to $287 Million

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, . Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two womenSexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein, New York, USA - 05 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Weinstein Company has agreed to reduce its sale price to Lantern Capital by $23 million, as doubts have been raised about whether the deal can close.

Paul Zumbro, the lead attorney for the company, announced in Delaware bankruptcy court Friday that the company had agreed to reduce the agreed price from $310 million to $287 million. Zumbro said the concession was necessary in order to get Lantern to close the deal. Lantern will also assume more than $100 million in project-based debt.

A bankruptcy judge approved the sale in May. But the closing process has dragged out longer than expected. Earlier this month, Zumbro projected that the deal would close by the end of June. In court on Friday, Zumbro said the deal will now close by July 14.

The price cut will hurt creditors who hope to recoup some of their debts. Robert Feinstein, an attorney for the committee of unsecured creditors, told Judge Mary Walrath that he would oppose the reduction.

“The ox that’s being gored here is the unsecured creditors,” he said. “The committee is not on board with this. We think it’s totally inappropriate.”

The unsecured creditors committee represents trade creditors as well as alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses.

The reasons for the price reduction were not immediately clear. Zumbro said if the sale does not close by June 29, Lantern will cover the company’s carrying costs thereafter.

“We are at the point where we absolutely need to get this deal closed,” Zumbro said.

Lantern Capital is a Dallas-based private equity fund. The co-founders, Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, have held introductory meetings with the Weinstein Co. staff in Los Angeles and New York. The pair have yet to fully lay out their plans for the new company.

RELATED CONTENT:

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in

    Weinstein Co. Sale Price Cut From $310 Million to $287 Million

    The Weinstein Company has agreed to reduce its sale price to Lantern Capital by $23 million, as doubts have been raised about whether the deal can close. Paul Zumbro, the lead attorney for the company, announced in Delaware bankruptcy court Friday that the company had agreed to reduce the agreed price from $310 million to […]

  • Ryan Kavanaugh

    Relativity Media Investor Claims $12.5 Million Fraud

    The Weinstein Company has agreed to reduce its sale price to Lantern Capital by $23 million, as doubts have been raised about whether the deal can close. Paul Zumbro, the lead attorney for the company, announced in Delaware bankruptcy court Friday that the company had agreed to reduce the agreed price from $310 million to […]

  • Paul Simon

    Paul Simon's 'What Not to Bring' List for Farewell Concert Is Astonishingly Thorough

    The Weinstein Company has agreed to reduce its sale price to Lantern Capital by $23 million, as doubts have been raised about whether the deal can close. Paul Zumbro, the lead attorney for the company, announced in Delaware bankruptcy court Friday that the company had agreed to reduce the agreed price from $310 million to […]

  • Eric Heisserer

    Patric Verrone, Eric Heisserer Seeking Writers Guild of America West Board Seats

    The Weinstein Company has agreed to reduce its sale price to Lantern Capital by $23 million, as doubts have been raised about whether the deal can close. Paul Zumbro, the lead attorney for the company, announced in Delaware bankruptcy court Friday that the company had agreed to reduce the agreed price from $310 million to […]

  • Marshmello Signs Publishing Deal With Kobalt

    Marshmello Signs Publishing Deal With Kobalt

    The Weinstein Company has agreed to reduce its sale price to Lantern Capital by $23 million, as doubts have been raised about whether the deal can close. Paul Zumbro, the lead attorney for the company, announced in Delaware bankruptcy court Friday that the company had agreed to reduce the agreed price from $310 million to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad