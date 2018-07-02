Harvey Weinstein Indicted on Additional Sex Crime Charges

Harvey Weinstein is escorted into court, in New York. The movie mogul turned himself in at a police precinct earlier FridaySexual Misconduct Weinstein, New York, USA - 25 May 2018
CREDIT: Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein was indicted Monday on three additional felony sex charges, two of which carry the potential of life in prison.

Weinstein was already facing three sex crime charges, concerning allegations involving two women, and carrying a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. The Manhattan D.A.’s office announced Monday that Weinstein now faces charges involving a third woman, arising from an incident in 2006.

According to the indictment, Weinstein is accused of forcibly performing oral sex on the woman on July 10, 2006.

Weinstein was indicted on one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and two counts of predatory sexual assault. The latter charges are used to prosecute perpetrators of multiple felony sexual assaults. They are Class A-II felonies, the most serious charges that Weinstein faces, and they carry a potential sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” D.A. Cy Vance said in a statement. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373.”

Weinstein is free on $1 million bail following his arrest on May 25 on the initial charges. He has pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.

