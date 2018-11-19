WCPG Agency Opens Los Angeles Branch

WCPG, a cause agency that represents charities of stars including Nick Jonas, Seth Rogen, and Sean Penn, is opening a west coast branch in Los Angeles.

The agency, founded in 2014 by Sara Weinstein and Harrie Bakst, is currently headquartered in New York City. WCPG works with for-profit and non-profit clients to maximize engagement around philanthropy and other related efforts.

WCPG charity clients have included Penn’s J/P HRO, Jonas’ Beyond Type 1, Wendy Williams’ the Hunter Foundation, and Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity. It has also worked with Save the Children, Taste of the NFL, Food Dreams, Revlon, and Salesforce.

“More and more consumers expect brands and talent to support causes in meaningful ways,” Weinstein said in a statement. “As brands look to activate with traditional sports and entertainment proprieties, it was important for us to expand our L.A. presence as we’re uniquely suited to integrate cause into those deals and grow consumer buy-in.”

The agency’s west coast branch office will be run by Zoe Katz, who joined the team in 2015. Katz has helped lead the firm’s work within the entertainment industry and managed fundraising and partnership efforts for charitable organizations including the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.