WarnerMedia Streaming Platform to Launch With Three Tiers of Service, Emphasis on Movies

WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service will launch in beta form by the end of 2019 with three tiers of service, including an “entry-level” package focused on movies.

AT&T unveiled plans for the unnamed service on Thursday during a presentation in New York to investors to talk up the company’s prospects and plans for paying down the considerable debt that AT&T piled on with its $84.5 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

AT&T said WarnerMedia’s SVOD service will offer consumers three options to subscribe, starting with “entry-level movie-focused package.” It will also feature “a premium service with original programming and blockbuster movies” and a third option “that bundles content from the first two plus an extensive library of WarnerMedia and licensed content.”

On Monday, WarnerMedia named Brian Bentley, formerly head of marketing for DirecTV and AT&T Entertainment Group, as general manager and exec VP of direct-to-consumer development to oversee the streaming service. There’s much speculation in the industry about who WarnerMedia might tap to oversee programming for the venture, which is expected to also license content from outside providers.

More to come