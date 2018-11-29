×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WarnerMedia Streaming Platform to Launch With Three Tiers of Service, Emphasis on Movies

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Warner Bros. HQ LA
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service will launch in beta form by the end of 2019 with three tiers of service, including an “entry-level” package focused on movies.

AT&T unveiled plans for the unnamed service on Thursday during a presentation in New York to investors to talk up the company’s prospects and plans for paying down the considerable debt that AT&T piled on with its $84.5 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

AT&T said WarnerMedia’s SVOD service will offer consumers three options to subscribe, starting with “entry-level movie-focused package.” It will also feature “a premium service with original programming and blockbuster movies” and a third option “that bundles content from the first two plus an extensive library of WarnerMedia and licensed content.”

On Monday, WarnerMedia named Brian Bentley, formerly head of marketing for DirecTV and AT&T Entertainment Group, as general manager and exec VP of direct-to-consumer development to oversee the streaming service. There’s much speculation in the industry about who WarnerMedia might tap to oversee programming for the venture, which is expected to also license content from outside providers.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • DSC03586.ARW

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in December 2018

    WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service will launch in beta form by the end of 2019 with three tiers of service, including an “entry-level” package focused on movies. AT&T unveiled plans for the unnamed service on Thursday during a presentation in New York to investors to talk up the company’s prospects and plans for paying down the […]

  • Warner Bros. HQ LA

    WarnerMedia Streaming Platform to Launch With Three Tiers of Service, Emphasis on Movies

    WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service will launch in beta form by the end of 2019 with three tiers of service, including an “entry-level” package focused on movies. AT&T unveiled plans for the unnamed service on Thursday during a presentation in New York to investors to talk up the company’s prospects and plans for paying down the […]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Parts Ways With Contributor Marc Lamont Hill After U.N. Speech

    WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service will launch in beta form by the end of 2019 with three tiers of service, including an “entry-level” package focused on movies. AT&T unveiled plans for the unnamed service on Thursday during a presentation in New York to investors to talk up the company’s prospects and plans for paying down the […]

  • Janet Mock Pose FX

    Directors Guild Honors FX Networks With Diversity Award

    WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service will launch in beta form by the end of 2019 with three tiers of service, including an “entry-level” package focused on movies. AT&T unveiled plans for the unnamed service on Thursday during a presentation in New York to investors to talk up the company’s prospects and plans for paying down the […]

  • Horse Racing Fox

    Fox Sports Expands Rights Deal With New York Racing Association

    WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service will launch in beta form by the end of 2019 with three tiers of service, including an “entry-level” package focused on movies. AT&T unveiled plans for the unnamed service on Thursday during a presentation in New York to investors to talk up the company’s prospects and plans for paying down the […]

  • Hulu Adds Discovery Channels to Live

    Hulu Adds Discovery Channels to Live TV Streaming Service

    WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service will launch in beta form by the end of 2019 with three tiers of service, including an “entry-level” package focused on movies. AT&T unveiled plans for the unnamed service on Thursday during a presentation in New York to investors to talk up the company’s prospects and plans for paying down the […]

  • Taylor Kitsch

    Taylor Kitsch to Star in Drama Series in Development at HBO

    WarnerMedia’s nascent streaming service will launch in beta form by the end of 2019 with three tiers of service, including an “entry-level” package focused on movies. AT&T unveiled plans for the unnamed service on Thursday during a presentation in New York to investors to talk up the company’s prospects and plans for paying down the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad