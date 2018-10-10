WarnerMedia to Launch Direct to Consumer Streaming Service in Late 2019

WarnerMedia is joining Disney in the race to launch a global direct to consumer streaming platform next year.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey unveiled the plan Wednesday during his address at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit in Los Angeles. Stankey said the company will mine its library and content engines to create such a service by the end of 2019.

The new platform will be fronted by HBO, with content from additional Warner Media brands bundled around that premium cable service, Stankey said.

Price for the service will not be determined until the project comes to market, but Stankey said it will be more expensive than the current HBO over-the-top subscription plan (which he said is priced more than fairly, thanks to the “emotional engagement” of Warner Media content like “Game of Thrones”).

The CEO also said the content spend at Warner Media would be “competitive” to that of Netflix, which currently stands at $2.5 billion and $8 billion, respectively, according to wide reports. Many traditional media brands being transformed by consolidation are arming up to battle Netflix,” Variety recently covered at length.

“Today we announced plans to launch a new direct-to-consumer streaming service in the fourth quarter of 2019,” Stankey said in a statement. “This is another benefit of the AT&T/Time Warner merger, and we are committed to launching a compelling and competitive product that will serve as a complement to our existing businesses and help us to expand our reach by offering a new choice for entertainment with the WarnerMedia collection of films, television series, libraries, documentaries and animation loved by consumers around the world. We expect to create such a compelling product that it will help distributors increase consumer penetration of their current packages and help us successfully reach more customers.”

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, AT&T addressed the significant costs of launching such a venture.

“We expect financial support to launch this product to come from a combination of incremental efficiencies within the WarnerMedia operations, consolidating resources from sub-scale D2C efforts, fallow library content, and technology reuse,” AT&T said in the filing. “We expect to defer some licensing revenues to later periods in the form of increased customer subscription revenues.”