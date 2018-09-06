Warner/Chappell Names Rich Robinson EVP, Synch and Creative Services 

Creative Services is a new department reporting to new COO Carianne Marshall.

Rich Robinson WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC
CREDIT: Courtesy of WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC

Rich Robinson has been appointed EVP, Sync and Creative Services at Warner/Chappell Music. He will be based in London and will report to Carianne Marshall, Warner/Chappell’s recently named chief operating officer.

According to the announcement, the Creative Services team is a new department at Warner/Chappell that will focus on adding to the suite of services offered to the publisher’s full spectrum of songwriters and catalog. By tapping into the company’s A&R, Sync, and Digital teams around the world, Creative Services will be responsible for identifying new opportunities to serve songwriters at every stage of their career.

As part of his new role, Robinson will be building the Creative Services team outside the U.S. He will also lead Warner/Chappell’s international sync strategy, coordinating markets outside the U.S., and will work closely with Mike Smith, Warner/Chappell UK’s managing director. Robinson moves from Warner Music, where he served as SVP, Sync for the UK and Europe.

Carianne Marshall says: “As the dynamics of music publishing continue to evolve, there’s more opportunity than ever for us to add value to songwriters’ careers. This appointment marks a commitment from Warner/Chappell to invest in songwriters at all stages of their development. Talented and well-connected, Rich is the perfect choice to lead our sync efforts outside of North America and help us strengthen our reach in a media world that’s more globalized than ever.”

Rich Robinson says: “Warner/Chappell is home to some of the most incredible songwriters in the world. We want to be as creative and innovative about amplifying their music as they are about writing it. The Creative Services team will be working hard to support our full range of songwriters and catalogue from around the world.”

At Warner Music, Robinson worked closely with repertoire owners to negotiate and secure the commercial use of recorded music for major advertising campaigns, film trailers, TV programs and video games, across multiple platforms. He also established and oversaw music supervision for films and TV, including Netflix’s Residue, and feature length films including “Kill Your Friends” and “I, Tonya.”

During his time at Warner, he won a number of awards, including 15 Music Week Sync Awards, four British Arrow awards at this year’s ceremony, and 13 Music & Sound Awards, including the Best Brand + Band Partnership trophy in 2018.

Robinson began his career in music in 2006, joining EMI as a business development manager. He rose through the ranks to become VP of Synchronization for Europe and the Rest of the World in 2012. The following year he joined Warner Music Group as VP of Synchronization for the UK and Europe, and he was promoted to SVP in 2015.

Prior to joining EMI, Robinson worked as a music consultant for advertising giant Saatchi & Saatchi.

