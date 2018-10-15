You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warner Bros. Records Names Eesean Bolden Senior VP of A&R

Variety Staff

Eesean Bolden
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Records

Eesean Bolden has been promoted to Senior Vice President of A&R at Warner Bros. Records, the company’s co-chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck announced today. The move is the first major staff announcement since Bay-Schuck officially took the helm at the label on Oct. 1.

Bolden, who has served as VP of A&R at the label since September 2016, signed one of its biggest current acts, Lil Pump via a deal with Tha Lights Global, as well as YFN Lucci (through the company Think it’s a Game) and Saweetie. More recently he signed Phora and the duo Armon & Trey.“Eesean has done an incredible job of developing an artist roster of budding global superstars and he’s truly earned this promotion,” said Bay-Schuck. “He is the first of many exciting moves as we build our A&R team into the very best and most creative force in the industry. Our commitment to artists will be stronger than ever.”

“Since arriving at Warner Bros. Records two years ago, it has been my mission to sign, develop and break a diverse group of exceptional, culturally relevant artists in the urban space,” said Bolden. “This label has long been known as an artist-driven company, and that feels even more true today.”

Prior to his arrival at Warner, Bolden was with Epic Records. He began his major-label career at Capitol Records, where he signed rapper Silentó and singer/songwriter Mary Lambert.

2018

