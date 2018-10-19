Rosario Dawson and Lena Dunham Among New Yorkers Tapped for New Warby Parker Campaign

Rosario Dawson, Lena Dunham, Michael K. Williams, and Chloë Sevigny are among the actors and artists teaming up with eyewear brand Warby Parker this fall on a new collection benefiting New York public schools.

The actors join Gloria Steinem, Fran Lebowitz, and other New Yorkers for the Pupils Project, a charitable eyewear collection that provides vision care for public school students across the city. Each collaborator co-designed a frame, meant to embody their “spirit” and personal style.

Dawson, who was spotted wearing her frames at the recent Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event in Los Angeles, designed a bold, oversized pair dubbed the “Essex,” while Dunham’s “Nancy” frames are a playful pair rendered in cinnamon red. Each collaborator was chosen for their connection to New York, whether they attended school in the city, launched their career there, or currently reside in the five boroughs.

The frames start at $95, which includes prescription lenses (optical or sun), and much of the collection is unisex. “The Wire” star Williams designed a pair of stainless steel and acetate sunglasses called the “Avery,” while Lebowitz’s bookish “Percey Wide” frames are a modern interpretation of the classic round, tortoiseshell frames.

Warby Parker says 100% of every purchase will support the company’s Pupils Project. To date, the company says more than 46,000 pairs of eyeglasses have been given to students at 227 New York City public schools. It hopes to expand the program to reach 240 schools before the end of the school year.

“It’s been incredible getting Pupils Project off the ground in the place where I grew up and went to school, and now where I’m raising my kids,” says Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal. “We’re honored that so many compelling talents support the essential work and growth of Pupils Project.”

Sevigny, who has collaborated with brands like Opening Ceremony and Proenza Schouler in the past, designed a transparent crystal pair of frames for Warby Parker, called the “Tate.” The “Bloodline” actress says it was a no-brainer for her to participate in something that combined her love for fashion with a charitable component.

“The Pupils Project is a wonderful cause dedicated to improving the lives and learning of children, beginning in the classroom,” Sevigny says. “Without clear vision, students cannot learn effectively, impacting their education, success and lives. I am proud to support this great initiative to help the children of New York City.”

Other collaborators on the project include The Strokes’ bassist, Nikolai Fraiture, the model Iman, Mary-Louise Parker, and Kenzo and Opening Ceremony designer, Humberto Leon. In addition to New York, Warby Parker has also expanded the program to 150 public elementary and middle schools in Baltimore. More details about the “Pupils Project” and the full collection can be found at Warby Parker stores across the country and online at WarbyParker.com.

